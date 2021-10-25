MARKET NEWS

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends', dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, died at home in Los Angeles from prostrate cancer, said his manager.

Associated Press
October 25, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostrate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostrate cancer in 2018.

The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend), from the hit series Friends, but Michaels loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband, Benson wrote in a tribute. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like Just Shoot Me! and Sabrina the Teenage Witch" before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of Friends in 1994. Over the show's 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk barista with an unrequited affection for Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

Tyler was initially cast while working as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig coffee shop in Los Angeles. He didn't have a line of dialogue on Friends until he had made 33 appearances on the show, according to the 2019 book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era," by Saul Austerlitz. Over the 236 episodes, Tyler appeared in 150 of them.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our Friends family.

Once Friends concluded in 2004, Tyler made appearances on Scrubs," Modern Music" and he played himself on an episode of Matt LeBlanc's Episodes in 2012.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Tyler starred in two short films while undergoing treatment and gave a spoken word performance of the Stephan Kalinich poem If You Knew to help raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

