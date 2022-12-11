 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
James Cameron: Filmmaker extraordinaire or intrepid explorer?

Narendra Banad
Dec 11, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Cameron holds the record for the deepest a human being has ever dived in the ocean; with 'Avatar: The Way of Water', he hopes to inspire the next generation of discoverers by introducing viewers to the wonders of the ocean.

I was just excited to see what was down there, like a kid in the car going to Disneyland” — James Cameron

On 26 March 2012, James Cameron made a solo submersible dive to the deepest frontier of the Pacific Ocean at a record-breaking 10,908 metres, deeper than any human being has ever been before. He spent three hours there collecting samples and readings, and his work led to the discovery of three new species of sea creatures.

The public may know Cameron as the king of the box-office, a filmmaker who pushes the technological boundaries, who does deep-sea diving as a hobby. If you ask him, he would say they have it backwards — he is an inventor and explorer who happens to make movies.

In an industry where records are broken every weekend, Cameron has been on top of the box-office for a nearly unbroken stretch of 25 years with Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009). Both movies had troubled productions, went massively over budget, and prompted concerns that the studio 20th Century Fox would be bankrupted. Both movies redefined success on an unimaginable scale, and now the common refrain in Hollywood is “never bet against James Cameron”.

However, Cameron’s one true love is the ocean. You can trace the throughline of Cameron’s obsession in his filmography. He made The Abyss (1989) about a deep-sea oil crew who discover something unexpected in the depths of the ocean. The cast and crew spent months shooting in two tanks, one of which was the largest tank ever built at the time.

While the movie was obviously made by someone who has a fascination for the ocean, the more interesting document is the behind-the-scenes segment called Under Pressure: Making 'The Abyss' (1993). The one-hour documentary details the new methods Cameron had to devise to shoot underwater for extended periods — including new cameras, wetsuits, special effects, safety protocols, etc. The documentary also charts the trials and tribulations of the crew, which would be a recurring feature of all his productions going forward. Under Pressure is arguably more of a tension-filled thrill ride than the movie itself.