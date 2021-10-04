James Bond's 'No Time to Die' sees $119-million overseas opening

A security member stands guard at the entrance ahead of the world premiere of the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

The much-awaited James Bond movie No Time To Die, featuring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as 007, finally hit big screens and earned over $119 million from 54 markets in its overseas debut.

The film was originally set for release in April 2020 but was repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Time To Die, the 25th film in the Bond series, also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

With its release, the movie has become the first Hollywood release in pandemic times to cross $100 million in its overseas launch without China, reported Variety. The movie is set to release in China on October 29, it said.

In India, the movie has collected Rs 12.50 crore in its first weekend across all languages, reported Bollywood Life.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie secured the best debut of a pandemic era in 21 countries, including the UK, Germany and Hong Kong, according to the report.

According to the report, the film will be released in another 15 international territories this week, including France on October 6, Russia on October 7 and North America on October 8.

After the strong start of No Time to Die at the international box office, Albert R Broccoli’s EON Productions, MGM and Universal Pictures seem to be happy with their decision to keep the film exclusively in theaters, the report stated.

As the movie is the final appearance of Craig as the British MI6 agent, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the producers behind the James Bond spy series, said they won't discuss who will take over the long-running film franchise following his departure until 2022.

Craig, who has played Bond for 15 years starting with 2006's Casino Royale, has played the character so well that it almost seems impossible to find his successor, Wilson said in an appearance on BBC Radio 4's popular Today programme on September 27.

(With inputs from PTI)