App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

James Bond will drive an electric Aston Martin in latest 007 movie

Bond will ride a fully electric variant of the Rapide, which will be powered by two rear-mounted motors to produce over 610 PS of combined power, and 950 Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

James Bond is prepping up  for his latest mission, and word is that this time around, his trusty Aston Martin, which has been by the super sleuth's side since the last 55 years, will go electric for the first time ever.

Since Sean Connery's Bond first drove an Aston Martin DB5 in Goldfinger, Her Majesty's finest fictional spy may not be the best example of going green, what with all his running around blowing stuff up everywhere he went.

But according to The Sun, director Cary Joji Fukunaga sought the use of the Aston Martin Rapid E, an electric car of which only 155 will ever be produced. Considering the exclusivity of the car and given Bond's reputation for driving only the best, Fukunaga's choice for the Rapid E is not really surprising. The decision even went well with Daniel Craig, the current face of the tuxedo-loving spy.

"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero-emission vehicle," the source said.

related news

No more details are revealed about the movie, but we can tell you a little bit about the car. It’s a fully electric variant of the Rapide and will be powered by two rear-mounted motors to produce over 610 PS of combined power and 950 Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint time is said to be under 4 seconds according to the company and a targeted range of over 200 miles.

An electric Aston Martin may be the best James Bond car on its own, but it will be fun to see what else Q decides to equip the car with.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Entertainment #James Bond #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

Modi ‘Waived off’ Loans for Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi, Why Not Do ...

Nissan to Stop Producing Infiniti Cars in UK

RBI Categorises IDBI Bank as Private Sector Lender

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.