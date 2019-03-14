James Bond will drive an electric Aston Martin in latest 007 movie

James Bond is prepping up for his latest mission, and word is that this time around, his trusty Aston Martin, which has been by the super sleuth's side since the last 55 years, will go electric for the first time ever.

Since Sean Connery's Bond first drove an Aston Martin DB5 in Goldfinger, Her Majesty's finest fictional spy may not be the best example of going green, what with all his running around blowing stuff up everywhere he went.

But according to The Sun, director Cary Joji Fukunaga sought the use of the Aston Martin Rapid E, an electric car of which only 155 will ever be produced. Considering the exclusivity of the car and given Bond's reputation for driving only the best, Fukunaga's choice for the Rapid E is not really surprising. The decision even went well with Daniel Craig, the current face of the tuxedo-loving spy.

"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero-emission vehicle," the source said.

No more details are revealed about the movie, but we can tell you a little bit about the car. It’s a fully electric variant of the Rapide and will be powered by two rear-mounted motors to produce over 610 PS of combined power and 950 Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint time is said to be under 4 seconds according to the company and a targeted range of over 200 miles.

An electric Aston Martin may be the best James Bond car on its own, but it will be fun to see what else Q decides to equip the car with.