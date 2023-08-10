Freshworks books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees, says CEO Girish Mathrubootham

Rajinikanth in "Jailer", releasing in theatres on August 10, 2023. (Screen grab/YouTube/SunTV)

Nasdaq-listed software as a service (SaaS) company Freshworks has booked 2,200 tickets of Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer”, that hits the big screens on Thursday, for its employees, its founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham said.

“2,200 tickets 7 screens Freshworks employees only,” Mathrubhootam tweeted.

In September 2021, Freshworks became the first Indian SaaS firm to go public on the US stock exchanges.

In June, the California-based company announced its second round of layoffs which impacted senior-level employees like Senior directors, product managers, and senior vice presidents of teams like GTM (go-to-market).

Founded in 2010 by Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy as Freshdesk, the company rebranded as Freshworks in 2017.

“Jailer”, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

' The punchy "Hukum-Tiger ka Hukum" (Tiger's order) one-liner from the teaser of the film has set the tone for what seems to be a pulsating action flick, with the superstar's return as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian is being welcomed by his fans.

Ahead of the film’s release, Rajinikanth fans took to social media to share screenshots of fully booked halls in their respective cities. Even in north Indian cities like Chandigarh, fans report a full house. As is the case with all Rajinikanth films, fans in Tamil Nadu held prayers for the success of “Jailer”.