'Jailer' actor G Marimuthu dies at 58. Rajinikanth, Tamil film industry condole death

The Tamil entertainment industry bids farewell to the multifaceted talent G Marimuthu, who died today at the age of 58. The actor, renowned for his stellar performances, passed away of a cardiac arrest at 8:30 am today while dubbing for his television show, 'Ethirneechal.'

Marimuthu had last graced the silver screen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the movie 'Jailer’. He suddenly collapsed during dubbing and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Survived by his wife and two children, Marimuthu's demise leaves his family and fans in deep mourning.

Marimuthu rose to prominence as a YouTube sensation, earning accolades for his compelling performances in 'Jailer' and 'Red Sandal Wood.'

Rajinikanth condoled his death on Twitter and wrote: “Marimuthu was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Sun Pictures, the production house behind 'Jailer,' paid a tribute to the late actor-director on X sharing a photograph of Marimuthu. “Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace,” the tribute read.

Marimuthu's popular television show, 'Ethirneechal,' was heralded as beacon of change. Directed by Thiruselvam, the show aimed to shed light on the oppression faced by women in society and their subsequent empowerment. Marimuthu portrayed the titular character, Adi Gunasekaran, in this series, earning widespread acclaim.

His portrayal in 'Ethirneechal' catapulted him to stardom, expanding his fanbase exponentially. It opened doors to new opportunities in the world of cinema for the talented actor.

Marimuthu began his career as a director with the 2008 film 'Kannum Kannum' and continued to explore diverse projects, including 'Pulivaal' in 2014, all while leaving a mark as an actor in various supporting roles.



Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while… pic.twitter.com/KewaK2Gzxk — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 8, 2023

Actor Prasanna, who he collaborated with in both his directorial ventures, paid a tribute to Marimuthu writing on Twitter: “Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip. Poittuvaappu.”