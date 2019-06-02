It's superstar vs superheroes this Eid: Will Bharat see a record opening despite competition from Dark Phoenix?

Not only is Eid around the corner, but all Salman Khan fans have a reason to celebrate as his big-ticket film Bharat is all set to hit theatres on June 5. The buzz around the film is high. But this time, there is some tough competition for the Hindi venture as it is facing-off Hollywood offering Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise.

While the competition between Hollywood and Bollywood releases is not new, it is not common for a big English film releasing alongside a Hindi blockbuster backed by a superstar whose name is synonymous with a festival release -- Salman Khan during Eid.

In fact, the actor’s films during Eid have made opening records and the proof of this is films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Race 3 that pocketed Rs 40.3 crore, Rs 36.5 crore, Rs 34.1 crore, Rs 32.92 crore and Rs 29.1 crore, respectively.

Now, the expectations are that Bharat is likely to surpass the day one number of Sultan which has been the biggest opener during Eid.

The first day of the advance booking of the film shows that it is carrying huge hype as it is reportedly witnessing occupancy in the range of 15-20 percent in Delhi NCR, advance booking is in full swing in Bengaluru, and tickets are selling like hotcakes for the film in Hyderabad.

In addition, the ticket prices for Bharat have not been hiked, according to sources, as Khan is against this industry trend where exhibitors are asked to adapt to optimum pricing for movie ticket prices for big-ticket ventures.

Khan and team want more viewers to turn up at the cinema hall. Hence, the tickets are being priced reasonably for Bharat.

But with Bharat sharing screen space with Dark Phoenix, it will probably not be an easy journey for the Khan-starrer as the superhero franchise has had a good run in India.

Before the twelfth instalment in the X-Men series, there have been other films that have scored well at the Indian box office.

Take the example of 2014 release X-Men: Days of Future Past which earned approximately Rs 64 crore ($9.2 million), 2011’s X-Men: First Class minted Rs 16 crore ($2.3 million), 2006 ‘s X-Men: The Last Stand stood at Rs 6.56 crore ($943,600), 2003’s X2: X-Men United received Rs 5.4 crore ($781,689), 2000’s X-Men grabbed Rs 5.6 crore ($809,304) in India.

While the fan-base for the X-Men franchise in India been growing, it is also important to note that the last two Khan films -- Tubelight and Race 3 -- did not perform well at the box office because of weak content.

Such examples in the Indian film scene are proving that star power alone cannot help a film get more footfalls to the theatres.

This Eid, it is a fight between stars and superheroes. Only time will tell who will win audience’s heart.