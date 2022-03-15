It's raining free movie tickets for The Kashmir Files in corporate India

Companies are taking to social media to launch different initiatives to extend their support towards the film.

Moviegoers are queuing up in theatres to watch the recently released Bollywood venture The Kashmir Files and corporate India has a part to play in the strong traction for the film, which is resulting in housefull shows in most theatres across India.

Companies are taking to social media to launch different initiatives to extend their support towards the film, which is based on the exodus of the Pandit community from the Kashmir valley in the early months of the insurgency in Kashmir.

A plethora of companies, including financial services firm RK Global, conglomerate Dalmia Group, online fitness and gym platform Project Fit Co, social networking app MemeChat and internet service provider Netafy are offering free movie tickets to employees and users as well as discounts on products and services to those who have bought tickets to watch The Kashmir Files in cinemas.

RK Global on March 14 posted on Twitter that it would sponsor tickets for The Kashmir Files for all its employees across India. The company has an employee strength of 250, according to information mentioned on the company's website.

Dalmia Bharat Group, in a Twitter post, said it would book tickets for The Kashmir Files for its employees and their spouses in Delhi. "You all are requested to fill up the form for us to capture the necessary information," the post added.

Meme Chat, which has also launched a similar initiative, has extended the offer to new users of the app. "We have also received a lot of new users through this initiative," Taaran Chanana, MD and Co-Founder of MemeChat, told Moneycontrol.

The company has given out 300 tickets for The Kashmir Files so far.

"The movie is a real narrative based on the struggles and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency. Since most of the employees, interns, users at MemeChat are young, we wanted the youth to be more aware of the historical events in India and be empathetic towards their struggles. Hence, we decided to offer free tickets to this movie to employees and new users. The response has been great so far," he said.

In a recent twitter post, Chirag Barjatya, founder of Project Fit Co, asked: You watched #Kashmir Files? He said that users can avail a Rs 500 discount on all coaching plans after the platform verifies the authenticity of the movie ticket. In his next post, Barjatya said that he hadn't expected the sort of response the movie received and said The Kashmir Files tickets can be used on any of the products on the Project Fit Co website to avail of a flat Rs 500 off. The offer is valid till March 20.

Netafy, which is also offering free tickets to residents of Vadodara, has asked those availing free tickets to follow steps it has specified, including liking Netafy's Facebook page, following its Instagram page, subscribing to its YouTube channel and reviewing Netafy on Google/Facebook.

Even small shops like Jalaram Nashta House in Gujarat are offering free fafda and jalebis to those who have bought tickets for The Kashmir Files.

A lot of cinephiles are also ready to sponsor tickets in order to promote the film. RP Singh, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, posted on Twitter that he is offering free tickets to college students from Rajinder Nagar constituency in Delhi.

Many BJP State governments have also declared the film tax free, including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.​