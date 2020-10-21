It's A Girl Thing: A festival for women by women content creators attracts 5.2 million viewers

When women influencers like Prajakta Koli, Shaheen Bhatt, and Rhea Kapoor, among others, came together online to talk about redefined beauty standards, financial independence, body positivity, and self-love, viewers tuned in virtually to listen to them.

In fact, as many as 5.2 million viewers came online to know what these women content creators had to share.

Zee Live, the out of home vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (ZEEL), brought as many as 35 women content creators together at three-day virtual festival called It's A Girl Thing (IAGT).

While IAGT is new to India, the festival has a strong traction in markets like Singapore and Manila.

"In Singapore, IAGT saw 3x more attendees than Ultra musical festival. In Manila, with the partnership of Globe, IAGT saw full house two times," said Jasper Donat, Co-Founder and CEO, Branded, a company that creates and produces online and offline multimedia platforms like the YouTube FanFest.

The virtual festival was presented by Dove and brands like Gillette Venus also came on board. Instagram was the strategic partner for the three-day festival which took place between October 16 to 18.

Shaheen Bhatt who spoke at the festival said "such a festival will find traction as anytime there is a safe space where women can hear other women or anytime the voice of women is amplified, it will be a wonderful success."

This is why Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, Zee Live, said they are looking at more phases of IAGT in all regional Zee markets.

Youtuber Prajakta Koli who has as many as 5.8 million subscribers on her Youtube channel Mostly Sane said digital has changed a lot for women content creators.

"I started playing male characters for my videos which I couldn't have done on any other medium like TV or films. On digital, creators make their own rules. Plus, there are many verticals on the digital medium."

She added that the biggest change in the online space was brought by the short video sharing platforms where there are so many content creators.

According to her, women content creators speaking at a festival like IAGT makes the space more approachable to women.