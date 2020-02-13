It will be a healthy Valentine’s Day for Indian box office this year, says trade expert

If it is a movie date that you are planning for this Valentine’s Day, then know that this year, there are many options to explore, thanks to the strong content line-up both from Bollywood, Hollywood and South film industry.

From the Bollywood stable, it is Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal that makes for a perfect V-Day movie date. With the right theme, the film is expected to do well at the box office.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar said, “It is a romantic film — Love Aaj Kal backed by Imtiaz Ali. It is a fantastic hand-in-glove situation. It will cash in on Valentine’s Day. Expecting a good start at top 10 cities and this is where the main business is for multiplexes. I would peg the film at Rs 9-10 crore for the opening day and this is a non-holiday start.”

Valentine’s Day will give the film a 40-50 percent boost in collections, suggests a Box Office India report, an online Bollywood news portal.

Last year, it was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy that earned as much as Rs 19.26 crore. According to Johar, the film saw jump in collections thanks to its release on Valentine’s Day.

"This (V-Day) is a recent phenomenon. In the last couple of years, Valentine’s Day has become part of our calendars. In India specifically, the film business is largely driven by the youth. Youth is taking the lead in celebrating this day with friends and loved ones and movies is on the top of the list when it comes to spending time outside. In this case, footfalls increase in cinema halls. Earlier, Hollywood would time releases on V-Day but nowadays Hindi and South film industries are cashing in on this opportunity. There are additional walk ins on Valentine’s Day which results in 15-20 percent upswing at the box office,” explained Johar.

However, the content has to be right to leverage this opportunity, he added.

And in the last few years, apart from 2019 and 2017, Valentine’s Day has not seen great numbers at the box office all because of lack of quality content.

In 2017, 2016 and 2015, despite films based on romantic themes, the releases did not make a mark at the box office on Valentine’s Day. V-Day releases in the last five years including Aiyaary, Fitoor, Sanam Re, collected Rs 3.23 crore, Rs 3.17 crore, Rs 3.5 crore, respectively.

While 2015 release Roy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandes benefited from being a V-Day release and earned around Rs 9 crore on day one, the film could not maintain the growth momentum for long due to weak content.

Along with Bollywood, spicing up the movie date this year is South content with the release of Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Arjun Reddy star is a new and successful on-screen lover who has amassed a huge fan following across India.

And if your love for Oscars is compelling you to watch films that won the awards this year, then you have good content awaiting at the big screens with films like Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood re-releasing in India on February 14.