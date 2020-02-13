App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It will be a healthy Valentine’s Day for Indian box office this year, says trade expert

Valentine’s Day will give Bollywood offering Love Aaj Kal a 40-50 percent boost in collections, suggests a Box Office India report

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

If it is a movie date that you are planning for this Valentine’s Day, then know that this year, there are many options to explore, thanks to the strong content line-up both from Bollywood, Hollywood and South film industry.

From the Bollywood stable, it is Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal that makes for a perfect V-Day movie date. With the right theme, the film is expected to do well at the box office.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar said, “It is a romantic film — Love Aaj Kal backed by Imtiaz Ali. It is a fantastic hand-in-glove situation. It will cash in on Valentine’s Day. Expecting a good start at top 10 cities and this is where the main business is for multiplexes. I would peg the film at Rs 9-10 crore for the opening day and this is a non-holiday start.”

Close

Valentine’s Day will give the film a 40-50 percent boost in collections, suggests a Box Office India report, an online Bollywood news portal.

related news

Last year, it was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy that earned as much as Rs 19.26 crore. According to Johar, the film saw jump in collections thanks to its release on Valentine’s Day.

"This (V-Day) is a recent phenomenon. In the last couple of years, Valentine’s Day has become part of our calendars. In India specifically, the film business is largely driven by the youth. Youth is taking the lead in celebrating this day with friends and loved ones and movies is on the top of the list when it comes to spending time outside. In this case, footfalls increase in cinema halls. Earlier, Hollywood would time releases on V-Day but nowadays Hindi and South film industries are cashing in on this opportunity. There are additional walk ins on Valentine’s Day which results in 15-20 percent upswing at the box office,” explained Johar.

However, the content has to be right to leverage this opportunity, he added.

And in the last few years, apart from 2019 and 2017, Valentine’s Day has not seen great numbers at the box office all because of lack of quality content.

In 2017, 2016 and 2015, despite films based on romantic themes, the releases did not make a mark at the box office on Valentine’s Day. V-Day releases in the last five years including Aiyaary, Fitoor, Sanam Re, collected Rs 3.23 crore, Rs 3.17 crore, Rs 3.5 crore, respectively.

While 2015 release Roy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandes benefited from being a V-Day release and earned around Rs 9 crore on day one, the film could not maintain the growth momentum for long due to weak content.

Along with Bollywood, spicing up the movie date this year is South content with the release of Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Arjun Reddy star is a new and successful on-screen lover who has amassed a huge fan following across India.

And if your love for Oscars is compelling you to watch films that won the awards this year, then you have good content awaiting at the big screens with films like Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood re-releasing in India on February 14.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.