Isha Ambani Piramal stuns at Met Gala 2023 in Prabal Gurung saree gown

Isha Ambani Piramal, leader of Reliance retail, once again proved to be a fashion icon as she graced the MET Gala 2023 in New York City. Ambani made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in a stunning black satin-back saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

The designer, who is of Nepalese-American origin, paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld through Ambani’s opulent crepe dress, which included a silk chiffon train and was hand-adorned with tens of thousands of gems and pearls. The dress was a perfect blend of traditional Indian wear and contemporary western fashion, making her stand out from the crowd.

“True to the Met Gala dress code of "In honor of Karl,” businesswoman and arts patron Isha Ambani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung. The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls, and adorned with a silk chiffon train,” Vogue India wrote sharing pictures.

Ambani’s stylist Priyanka Kapadia deserves credit for the overall look, which was completed with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a super cute yet elegant Chanel bag. The jewellery perfectly complemented her saree gown and added the right amount of glamour to her ensemble.

'Hello, pearls': Decoding Alia Bhatt's Met Gala gown with 1 lakh pearls

The MET Gala, which is one of the biggest events in the fashion industry, was attended by several high-profile celebrities and fashion icons including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla among others.

Moneycontrol News