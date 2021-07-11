Is there too much sex on our OTT platforms?

Whether it’s television shows like 'Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain' or a film like 'Haseen Dillruba', sex and lust are okay if the women direct it towards men - but not so much if the women show convincingly that men can be redundant.

No woke parent sat down with us to tell us about the birds and the bees. We learnt everything about everything from the movies. Indoor campfire, rain outside, both hero and heroine have taken shelter and he’s singing, ‘Bhool koi humse na ho jaaye’. Torn blouses, smeared bindis, white bra strap were all flags of bad things happening to good girls. But god forbid should you try and count Helen’s hip shakes in ‘Mehbooba, mehbooba!’! If grown ups caught you, you wouldn’t be able to sit down for a week at least!

But today, no one’s singing, ‘Tera rang hai nasheela, ang ang hai nasheela!’. The Duke’s derriere has been viewed so many times across Netflix (a show called Bridgerton) that I actually fast forwarded the lovemaking scenes. You have the right to be skeptical; who forwards sex scenes? And my answer would be: a person who is tired of watching men in the shows on the OTT platforms who do not look anywhere close to the aforementioned delicious Duke, thrusting away at women who have to ‘unh..yes..unh..more’ with all the interest one would show in a slug walking across their garden path.

And one more observation: no matter where you live, women don’t instantly take off their shirts because the hero said, ‘I think I’m God sometimes.’ Remember the film Dev D? I loved watching this girl walk across the fields (she’s met her lover there) with the charpoy (rope bed on wood frame) on her head! Now that’s a woman a man needs to covet. OTT shows have plenty of simpering misses who look like they will twerk their small backsides.

Why does sex have to be Game Of Thrones style on OTT platforms? Why can we not have sex, lust and other related emotions woven into the story instead of being written in as ‘how hero dominates and demeans women’? Watch Valeria, Ingobernable, Someone Has to Die on Netflix. The lust makes you want to pause the show and drag your partner to do the down and dirty. What do we get instead? Kavita Bhabhi.

If my YouTube algorithm were a person, they’d be clutching at their pearls, fanning themselves and using smelling salts on the fainting couch. I would be sitting across from them head bowed, still horrified by what I had watched. But why am I laughing?

Kavita Bhabhi of the eponymous show on Ullu app.

I am being judged for finding devar-bhabhi action, sasur-bhabhi action, lonely bhabhi, frustrated bhabhi lying next to non-performing husband tropes hilarious? But the numbers will stun you. Millions of views, millions of downloads, millions of subscribers. I tell myself, there are a billion people, and their phones have Ullu and Balaji and KooKu. They don’t want to see The Great Indian Kitchen or Ted Bundy, they want to see Kavita Bhabhi seduce a neighborhood ‘uncle’.

Who are these people? Obviously I’m being judgemental. So I decided to watch the videos on YouTube and see what is turning India on. For someone who has been thrilled to bits with Gillian Anderson playing sex therapist in the Netflix show Sex Education, watching these 15-minute, 22-minute ‘action’ episodes was nothing short of horrific. There is no pretense at art, or good taste here. The operative word is ‘mazaa’ (and translating it to ‘fun’ would be giving it too much credit and style). This is baser.

Imagine a shapeless but gigantic bosom being thrust at the camera. The camera then gets intimate with everything including bhabhi’s armpit, and the comic book eye-popping reaction of nerdy lads getting their first taste of carnal pleasure. They won’t try to seduce the audience by showing the ample samples of the heroine buoyant in a tubful of foam. They’d rather show a damsel shivering during a bucket bath, a thin towel keeping her warm and steamy like a momo... If they attempt to garnish art, it is probably showing bhabhiji barely draped in a red dupatta (edged in gold) lying among rose petals (American Beauty has much blame to share!).

Sex/Life and nothing exciting

Then you get an excited phone call from ‘aunties’ who have recently discovered Netflix telling you about a ‘hot’ show called Sex/Life.

‘Did you tell them Malati masi’s life?’

I am all ears. I did not know Malati masi (May she rest in peace!) led a life where she fantasised about Brad Pitt while the super lame Vinayak uncle snored next to her!

That phone call ruined the show for me. But the show tries so hard to be ‘sexy’, you watch it despite the cringe inside you that is not far away.

I know you should not care about logic when it comes to lust, but you must be some sort of desperate to want to haunt an ex girlfriend just because you had ‘unforgettable sex’ with her.

There was no swinging from the rafters there, nor were there strange pleasure contraptions. It was the same ole ‘whisper sexily in ear, bedroom romp with glasses of wine, clothes torn off, stilettos artistically discarded on the floor’ type sex.

I mean come on!

We want to be turned on, experience the same feeling that the writer is telling us they’re feeling. We know they’re just going through the motions because we do have brains and we are reminded of the immense self control Gregory Peck has to employ when the gorgeous runaway princess (Audrey Hepburn) sleepily asks him to undress her. Now that resulting pit in the stomach you feel is what’s sexy. Roman Holiday is all kinds of awesome, but you will not forget these scenes. And no matter how much effort Bollywood puts into telling us this is ‘Ishq wala love’, it just seems inadequate.

Whether it’s television shows like Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain which is lust disguised as comedy or a film like Haseen Dillruba where Bhabhiji is everybody’s business, sex and lust are okay if the women direct it to men. But show ‘Lust Stories’ and sanskari men will be frothing all over social media spewing hate for a woman who showed convincingly that men were redundant. OTT platforms give us skin because it’s low hanging fruit for this sex-starved sanskari nation that goes, ‘nudge, nudge, wink wink’. Let’s accept that we are a nation of voyeurs, stuck on another man’s wife - the Bhabhiji - the forbidden fruit and we deserve the shows we get.