    Is Shah Rukh Khan really launching an 'OTT app' or...? Ajay Devgn banter clarifies

    This is in continuation with promotions for Disney+Hotstar, advertisements for which are often portrayed as Shah Rukh Khan's rivalry with the platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan said on Tuesday that he's launching his 'OTT app'. (Image: @iamsrk/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan, who has had enough of Disney+Hotstar, on Tuesday announced the launch of his OTT platform "SRK+" and the next day, he asked actor Ajay Devgn to stream the next season of his crime thriller series Rudra on what was touted to be a new platform.

    It turns out that the so-called OTT app "SRK+" is fictitious and in reality, an ad for Disney+Hotstar.

    This is in continuation with promotions for Disney+Hotstar, advertisements for which are often portrayed as Khan's rivalry with the platform.

    In the new ad, Khan is seen asking filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for content for "SRK+" and while Kashyap rattles off possible story ideas, Khan's personal assistant points out that all the ideas are actually series being streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

    Frustrated, Shah Rukh Khan asks if they have no good content for "SRK+", to which his assistant responds that they do have IPL. But Kashyap deflates Khan's happy balloon when he says that Tata IPL will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

    Getting in on the joke, Devgn wrote, "If you had told me earlier, we would have released Rudra on SRK+."

    Undeterred, Khan urged him to release season 2 of the series on his make-believe OTT platform.

    The superstar took Twitter by storm after he announced on social media that "something is about to happen in the world of OTT platforms", hinting at a digital debut. After the release of the ad with Kashyap the next day, it was revealed that the announcement was actually a promotion for Disney+Hotstar.

    But, unsurprisingly, social media users couldn’t contain their excitement after the announcement of the make-belief OTT platform SRK+. Even Khan's friends and colleagues went into celebration mode.

    “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!” Filmmaker and Khan's frequent collaborator Karan Johar tweeted.

    Superstar Salman Khan asked for a treat.

    Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap - who was also in on the joke -dropped the news that he was collaborating with Khan for the so-called and called it a "dream come true".


    Fans of the 56-year-old couldn’t contain their excitement.



    Some pitched in with memes.

    Shah Rukh Khan had in September last year teased his OTT debut in collaboration with Disney+Hotstar. In the promo video, the actor is seen waving at scores of fans outside his house "Mannat" in Mumbai in his trademark style with actor Rajesh Jais - who expresses apprehension on whether his fan base will remain the same.

    Khan asks what means, to which he says that all other stars have their shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh then says, “Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all?) to which Jais listed actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

    A tense Khan asked again if "everyone" is on Hotstar to which Jais then replied, “Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there)."

    Hmmmm…Picture toh abhi baaki hai...mere doston…,” Khan had captioned the video that garnered significant interest.

    Shah Rukh has been busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and production and has not had a release since 2018’s "Zero". His much anticipated film "Pathan" with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit the screens next year. He shared a teaser of "Pathan" recently that was viral in minutes.
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 11:16 am
