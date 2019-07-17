Is consolidation the way forward for video streaming platforms in India?

Over 35 video OTT (over the top) services in India are scrambling for audience attention and their wallets at the same time, and it’s only going to get a lot busier.

In such a market where more and more video streaming platforms are entering the crowded space, experts say consolidation is the way forward.

And some platforms are already walking this path. Take the example of Hotstar and HooQ, southeast Asia’s largest Video-on-Demand (VOD) service, that announced their partnership last year in October.

While Hotstar has seen a significant upscale of its English content portfolio through this deal with 6,000 hours of Hollywood TV shows, movies and originals, it is a massive expansion for HooQ in the Indian market as Hotstar currently boasts of 300 million monthly active users.

Soon following suit could be Amazon Prime and Zee5. According to reports, there are talks of partnership between the two OTT players and this pact could prove instrumental for the two platforms. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Until April this year, Amazon Prime had around 20 million monthly active users (MAUs), suggest reports.

As for Zee5, Zee Entertainment in its third quarter FY19 results reported that its OTT platform saw 56.3 million MAUs.

The synergy between Prime and Zee5 will give them a wider user base to cater to, which would also mean more variety of content.

As Prime has more global content to offer, Zee5’s regional focus will help the two go deeper in India.

If the Prime and Zee5 partnership sees light of the day, it will fall in line with the expectations of the experts.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, “As the market matures, we cannot expect to see more than three or four players which users are going to subscribe to."

He explained, "The way we see it is that the market will evolve where certain players will focus on content creation and the other side will focus on distribution. Zee5 and other OTT players are coming from production side.”

In addition, when it comes to spending on OTT platforms, users have limited budget and expect more content at lucrative price points.

In fact, a recent study by Counterpoint Technology Market Research estimates that just 10 percent of the total over the top (OTT) users pay for their content.

In such a scenario, Bhatia believes that consolidation will lead to lesser confusion amid users in terms of what content to opt for on what platform at what price range.

In an earlier interview, Bhatia had also said OTT platforms have struggled to register profits, creating an environment ripe for acquisitions or exits.

But he also added that “new players continue to enter the market as it is expected to record double-digit growth from subscription revenue in the next five years”.

According to Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregama India and Producer at Yoodlee Films, the online video consumption market in India has been on an uptick over the last couple of years and the audiences are riding the wave.

A latest PWC report states that the video streaming industry is set to grow at 22 percent and reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore by 2023.