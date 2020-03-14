Irrfan Khan's ‘Angrezi Medium’ opens better than ‘Hindi Medium’, faces uphill task at box office

Back in 2017 when Hindi Medium had released, it had emerged as a pleasant surprise success at the box office. After an opening of Rs 2.8 crore, it had grown from strength to strength and had closed its lifetime run with a very good total of Rs 69.5 crore.

No wonder, it was expected that the second in the franchise, Angezi Medium, will have an even better run, at least from the opening standpoint. Of course, the end result is always based on the content that is on display. However, an opening is ought to be bigger when it comes to franchises.

That said, even prior to the novel coronavirus scare, there were not many expectations of a great opening on the cards. For starters, the promo was not excellent, something that was the case with Hindi Medium.

Also, the follow through in the promotions was also just about decent to good, and though there was visibility, the buzz was not extraordinary enough that would have resulted in Angrezi Medium at least doubling up the opening day collections of Hindi Medium and seeing a first day in Rs 5.5-6 crore.

This is the reason why expectations were anyways kept under check and the first day was touted to be around the Rs 4-crore mark. Of course, this was before it was announced that theatres in Delhi would shut down starting March 13.

This is what makes the first day collections of Rs 4.03 crore decent because had the theatres in Delhi been open and the COVID-19 scare not been there, the film could have easily gone past the Rs 5-crore mark. Though that was not going to be great either, at least the Rs 5 crore-milestone has a good ring to it.

Nonetheless, the film can take solace from the fact that it has opened bigger than Hindi Medium, though one cannot be sure of how things would play out in days and weeks to follow.

More and more states are announcing that theatres would be shut down at least temporarily.

In the times when a film gets an average of 90 percent of its business in the first two weeks itself, Angrezi Medium would be losing out on the prime time. Moreover, the reports are not great either, both from the audiences as well as the critics, which means the film has an uphill task ahead.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)