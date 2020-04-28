App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago.

The “Piku” actor could not attend his mother's funeral because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Close

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation,” his spokesperson said in a statement as rumours about the actor's ill health started doing the rounds.

related news

“His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement added.   Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that targets various parts of the body, in 2018 and went abroad for treatment soon after.

After his return in 2019, the actor shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "English Medium".

After his return in 2019, he shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "English Medium". However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 25.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Irrfan Khan

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.