Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Irrfan Khan | A tribute to the versatile actor in his unforgettable quotes

The Maqbool actor passed away on April 29 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for Irrfan Khan. The national-award winning actor passed away on April 29 after losing the long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Here are some unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for Irrfan Khan. The national-award winning actor passed away on April 29 after losing the long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Here are some unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor. (Image: News18 Creative)

1 | “People like to use my work, not face.” (Image: News18 Creative)
1 | “People like to use my work, not face.” (Image: News18 Creative)

2 | “Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease.” (Image: News18 Creative)
2 | “Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease.” (Image: News18 Creative)

3 | “Language does not make one an elite.” (Image: News18 Creative)
3 | “Language does not make one an elite.” (Image: News18 Creative)

4 | “I am not ready to fit into the mould of commercial cinema.” (Image: News18 Creative)
4 | “I am not ready to fit into the mould of commercial cinema.” (Image: News18 Creative)

5 | “I am Irrfan, just Irrfan.” (Image: News18 Creative)
5 | “I am Irrfan, just Irrfan.” (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #India #Irrfan Khan #Irrfan Khan death #Slideshow

