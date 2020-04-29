Irrfan Khan | A tribute to the versatile actor in his unforgettable quotes

The Maqbool actor passed away on April 29 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for Irrfan Khan. The national-award winning actor passed away on April 29 after losing the long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Here are some unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 1 | “People like to use my work, not face.” (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 2 | “Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease.” (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 3 | “Language does not make one an elite.” (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 4 | “I am not ready to fit into the mould of commercial cinema.” (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 5 | “I am Irrfan, just Irrfan.” (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 29, 2020 05:32 pm