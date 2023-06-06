IPL 2023: Digital surpasses TV, contributes 58% to total advertising revenue

JioCinema reported average daily watch time per match of over 60 minutes towards the end of the tournament.

Digital surpassed TV as it contributed 58 percent to total advertising revenue of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, said an analysis by Media Partners Asia (MPA), an advisory and consulting firm.

However, advertising revenues is estimated to be down by 16 percent versus last year.

The cricket tournament lagged in monetisation this year with total ad revenues at $480 million, said the MPA report released on June 6. The consulting firm in its earlier report this year had estimated IPL 2023 to earn $550 million in ad revenues.

Also Read: Kotak hopes Jio Cinema to mop up Rs 1,600-crore digital ad in IPL 2023

The ad pie for both TV and digital will need to reach upwards of $750 million in aggregate by 2024, the recent MPA report noted.

Ad monetisation

Inflationary environment and soft consumer demand affected ad revenues of IPL 2023. These challenges due to the current macroeconomic conditions were evident through subdued advertising revenues during the first quarter of 2023, as well as the prolonged start-up funding winter, the report said.

Besides the constrained macro environment, the division of IPL media rights added complexity to ad monetisation. Consequently, both TV and digital required innovative approaches to optimise ad monetisation efforts, said MPA.

TV saw a 38 percent decline in the number of advertisers while the number of brands advertising declined by 30 percent and advertising categories fell by 23 percent, compared to the previous season of IPL. According to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India), for the 73 IPL matches, the average number of advertisement spots per match for TV dropped by 52 percent compared to the previous season, from 111 in IPL 2022 to 53 in IPL 2023.

IPL ad spends have dropped by 20 percent versus last year because some some of the categories like betting, cryptocurrency, edtech were completely missing and the IPL TV viewership had fallen dramatically last year which had a lag effect on advertisement revenue, said Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Sports, Viacom18, in a recent interview to a news publication.

Digital, on the other hand presented brands with greater flexibility in terms of marketing budgets and targeting options. This led to a wider pool of advertisers participating, resulting in a robust demand funnel for Jio Cinema with over 800 advertisers, including more than 40 exclusively on CTV (Connected TV), and a tally of 26 sponsors.

JioCinema’s net ad revenue reached an estimated $280 million and surpassed television that recorded $200 million in ad spends.

Growth in digital’s ad revenues by 119 percent year-on-year (YoY) was marred by a sharp 55 percent YoY decline for television.

IPL 2023 saw connected TV (CTV) engaging more premium audiences, MPA report said. Jio Cinema reached 25 million CTV homes and CTV accounted for almost 30 percent of the platform’s advertising revenues during the 2023 season. Jio’s push for home broadband, with roll out of Jio Air Fibre coupled with the national rollout of 5G, will fuel adoption of CTV in the coming years. The report added that the addressable CTV market in India today is 80 million and JioCinema will likely need to penetrate more than 50 percent of this base by next year.

IPL 2023 viewership

JioCinema reported average daily watch time per match of over 60 minutes towards the end of the tournament. During the highly competitive moments leading up to the IPL finals, the platform recorded peak concurrency of 32.1 million. Throughout the course of the tournament, it served 120 million unique viewers, the report said.