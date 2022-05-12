IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan most visible stars, celebrity endorsement up 8%

Celebrities are having a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with top Bollywood and sports stars recording a higher share of overall ad volume during the ongoing edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 cricket tournament from the previous season.

The share of celebrity-led endorsement has seen a growth of 8 percent in the 39 matches of the 15th season played so far compared to the same number of games in the previous edition.

Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 53 percent of the total ad volume during the 39 matches of IPL 15, according to data from TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

Ad volumes refers to the duration of advertising on television in seconds.

With the playoffs not too far, topping the charts once again is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been the most visible star on television this season, with 9 percent share of ad volumes, the television audience measurement analysis firm said. However, the actor's share dropped from 13 percent during IPL 14.

Following Singh is superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who replaced last year's second-most visible celebrity MS Dhoni.

While Khan registered an 8 percent share of ad volumes on TV this IPL, last year Dhoni had recorded 9 percent share.

Chennai Super Kings' poor form seems to have rubbed on to the standing of Dhoni, who returned as captain mid-season. The cricketer has dropped to the fourth spot with a 6 percent share of ad volumes.

The other celebrities in the top five list include Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan at rank three and five with 7 percent and 5 percent share respectively.

During IPL 14, actors Salman Khan and Jim Sarbh made it to the top five of the most visible celebrities with a 5 percent and 4 percent share of ad volume.

When it comes to sports celebrities this year, Dhoni was the most visible with a 16 percent share of ad volumes, followed by Rohit Sharma with a 12 percent share. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul accounted for 9 percent share each and Shikhar Dhawan took the fifth spot with a 6 percent share.

IPL 14 saw MS Dhoni at the top the celebrity endorsement list, with a 23 percent share. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were ranked second and third with 10 percent and 7 percent share respectively. Virendra Sehwag and Rohit Sharma had each recorded a 6 percent share of ad volume.

Overall, film stars have led in brand endorsements, with 47 percent share of ad volumes, followed by sports persons with 37 percent share this season.

The share of film actors' endorsed ads per channel has grown 5 percent from the previous season. The number of sports personalities grew by 14 percent during the 39 matches of IPL 15, with more than 30 celebrities as compared to 25 sports stars during IPL 14.

However, the overall number of celebrities decreased by 17 percent during IPL 15 when compared to the previous season, which saw 80 celebrities endorsing various products and services against 65 celebrities this season.

Top five categories and advertisers have accounted for 66 percent and 48 percent share of celebrity ad volumes, respectively, in IPL 15.

The five categories are online gaming, pan masala, payment wallets, corporate-financial institute and ed-tech.

Top advertisers are KP Pan Foods, Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Dreamplug Technologies and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). ​