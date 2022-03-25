English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha takes over as BARC chairman from Zee's Punit Goenka

    Sinha, who also represents the Advertising Agencies Association of India as its Board member, has played a key role in setting up BARC

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The board of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has elected Shashi Sinha, Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, as its new chairman at a meeting on March 25. He succeeds Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD & CEO Punit Goenka, who served as the chairman for three years,

    Sinha, who also represents the Advertising Agencies Association of India as the board member, has played a key role in the setting up of BARC.

    He is also involved in several industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), past chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), past president of The Ad Club, chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and until recently he was the first chairman of BARC India’s Technical Committee. He is also a member of the Facebook India Client Council.

    In August 2021, the television audience measurement body had named Nakul Chopra as the Chief Executive Officer.

    BARC India, which commenced operations in 2015,  manages a TV measurement system that covers approximately 1,87,000 individuals in 44,000 households in 513 districts covering over 600 towns and 1,300 villages in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Entertainment
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 06:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.