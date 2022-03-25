IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha takes over as BARC chairman from Zee's Punit Goenka

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The board of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has elected Shashi Sinha, Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, as its new chairman at a meeting on March 25. He succeeds Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD & CEO Punit Goenka, who served as the chairman for three years,

Sinha, who also represents the Advertising Agencies Association of India as the board member, has played a key role in the setting up of BARC.

He is also involved in several industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), past chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), past president of The Ad Club, chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and until recently he was the first chairman of BARC India’s Technical Committee. He is also a member of the Facebook India Client Council.

In August 2021, the television audience measurement body had named Nakul Chopra as the Chief Executive Officer.

BARC India, which commenced operations in 2015, manages a TV measurement system that covers approximately 1,87,000 individuals in 44,000 households in 513 districts covering over 600 towns and 1,300 villages in India.