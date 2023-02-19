 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Opportunity to adapt 'The Night Manager' for Indian OTT was 'quite thrilling': John Le Carre's son Simon

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Based on John Le Carre's spy thriller, The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar) stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

(From left) Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in 'The Night Manager'. (Screen shot/Disney+Hotstar)

It’s been seven years since the episodic televising of John le Carré’s 1993 novel The Night Manager, starring Hugh Laurie as an illegal arms dealer and Tom Hiddleston as a hotel night manager turned spy.

John le Carré was the pen name for David Cornwell whose sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell co-produced the original show. Now their company The Ink Factory has tied up with Banijay Asia for an Indian adaptation.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, with co-director Priyanka Ghose, the Hindi-English language The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar) show stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.