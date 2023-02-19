Opportunity to adapt 'The Night Manager' for Indian OTT was 'quite thrilling': John Le Carre's son Simon

(From left) Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in 'The Night Manager'. (Screen shot/Disney+Hotstar)

It’s been seven years since the episodic televising of John le Carré’s 1993 novel The Night Manager, starring Hugh Laurie as an illegal arms dealer and Tom Hiddleston as a hotel night manager turned spy.

John le Carré was the pen name for David Cornwell whose sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell co-produced the original show. Now their company The Ink Factory has tied up with Banijay Asia for an Indian adaptation.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, with co-director Priyanka Ghose, the Hindi-English language The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar) show stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Modi and Simon Cornwell spoke about Indianising the award-winning show and plans, if any, for a long-awaited second season of the Laurie-Hiddleston starrer.

Sandeep, did you use John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, the screenplay of the original British made series or both as your reference?

When we started this journey, I realised that there was greater depth to start from the source. Sridhar Raghavan (co-writer) and I revisited the book first up to see if there was maybe any gold that the (British series creator) David Farr must have not used for his draft of the original Night Manager. Unfortunately, he had used all the gold, but we still found some little pieces of silver and decided to use those. So, it is an amalgamation of the best of what we thought would make sense for screen from the book, as well as from David Farr’s adaptation for screen. Then Sridhar and I added our own little spin to it.

The ‘spin’ refers to the changes you have made in the set-up in episode one?

Sandeep: We felt it needed an Indian eye and an Indian heart to see the story, for you to believe why this story should re-originate from this part of the world. Also, as a filmmaker, I'm always looking for a beating heart in the story. So, I said let me start with a beating heart. Let me know why a guy who works in a hotel as a night manager becomes a spy? That question propelled me deeper into this journey and when I found my own answers, I felt the rest of the things would fall into place.

Simon: To be absolutely honest, in the English show we really wrestled, for instance, with the structure of the second episode. It was complicated. We never got it quite right. So, we sat down with Sandeep and Sridhar and very gently they just said, you didn't get it quite right the first time round and we think we can do it better. And you know, it is much better in this version.

Sandeep: There were places even beyond the second episode where you will see we have taken some huge leaps. Those leaps are only possible when you have the support of those who are the true custodians of the legacy of John le Carré. I have to tell you, my best moment was when Simon and Stephen mailed me after watching the pilot. There was one line, where they said, dare we say it, it felt better than the original. I don’t know whether they meant it just out of love or to protect me at that moment, but I have to admit, it gave me a lot of joy and made me want to do better.

When you remake a show, or film, you also relocate it. Did relocating the story of a spy to the subcontinent require working in the geopolitics of the region.

Simon: First of all, The Night Manager is a love story and a spy story, while the politics are very much in the background. Having said that, I think when my dad wrote the book, it was written against a very real political canvas and when we made the English language TV show, we actually changed and updated the political canvas. My dad, sadly, didn't live to see the Indian show finished, but he did see it started. He was very excited by the idea of finding a new metaphor, a new background against which to tell this story.

Sandeep: It was quite unnerving at the start to change so much. It's like the Ship of Theseus - how much should you change until it becomes something completely different. But Simon (Cornwell), Stephen and everyone at (production company) The Ink Factory has been very kind. When they saw the first episode, they were very generous in their praise which made us believe that we should go ahead. Of course, it is still John le Carré’s The Night Manager, but our take on it.

Simon, this is such a popular British show. Did you have any reservations about its Indian adaptation?

No. From my point of view, and also from my dad's point of view, when the opportunity came along and we began talking about this, it certainly became something quite thrilling. Here was the opportunity to take a story and to use it as the starting point for a whole new journey of creative discovery. Was it a little bit scary? Of course, but it wouldn't be worth doing if it wasn't scary. But it was also an exciting and thrilling undertaking. The wealth of creative talent that came together around this show is quite extraordinary. We had huge support from the Disney team which allowed us and Sandeep as the showrunner to make some bold decisions.

Do speak about the casting.

Simon: About his role as Shelly, Anil pays homage to Hugh Laurie, who played Roper, which is very generous of him. I love Hugh Laurie’s performance but Anil has made this role completely his own. It’s different. He presents a certain vulnerability and angst. For me, it's just fascinating to see the role in the hands of two great directors and two great actors pulling something very special out of that. Aditya has also brought real emotional resonance to the part of Shantanu Sengupta, which was very important to us.

Sandeep: When we had written Shelly Rungta, we knew we wanted someone who can carry the dark side of him with grace and charm, which actually, disarms everyone around him because we are used to rich folks who have no grace, sometimes no charm - just rich. I thought Anil Kapoor was a natural choice for his charm. He was quite surprised we wanted him to play the villain. The darkness lurking inside the pleasantness is what we were going for and we were very keen to create it as real as we could because a villain is a hero in his own story.

As for Aditya (Roy Kapur), though he’s a night manager he needs to have the duality in a beautiful way. Adi is just a guy next door who is very charming. I realized my idea of the night manager could come true with someone like Adi. What I like about doing The Night Manager versus any other spy genre is that it's a genesis story, and it tells you that a guy who's a regular Joe becomes a spy. The idea was a clash of two worlds - of the haves and the have-nots. It felt like the right chalk and cheese kind of casting to put the two together.

Fans of the show have been waiting for a second season. Any information about that?

Simon: I would love to see a second season. But you know, it's been a long time now. I dream that one day we'll have a second season, maybe even a third season but I fear I'm going to have to keep dreaming for a while longer.

Are you considering adaptations of any other of your projects or your father’s books for India?

Simon: We'd love to. I would love to be doing more in India. I think the depth of talent in India is so stimulating and so exciting to work with. So, I hope we will find ways to work with more of my dad's stories and more other stories in India.