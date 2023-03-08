International Women’s Day 2023: Five must watch movies that celebrate women

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year to celebrate women's achievements and acknowledge their contribution to society. Movies have always been a powerful medium to convey a message, inspire and entertain.

In this article, we have compiled a list of five women-centric movies that are a must-watch on International Women's Day.

Little Women (2019)

Little Women is a movie that is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. The movie revolves around the lives of four sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March, as they navigate through their adolescence and adulthood in the 1860s. The Greta Gerwig directorial highlights the struggles and sacrifices made by women in pursuit of their dreams and ambitions. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is a movie based on the true story of three African American women who worked at NASA during the early years of the Space Race. The movie highlights the struggles and discrimination faced by the women due to their gender and race. The movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe.

A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own is a movie that is based on the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The movie revolves around the lives of two sisters, Dottie and Kit, who join the league during World War II. The movie highlights the importance of women's sports and the challenges faced by women in sports during that era. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Geena Davis, Madonna, and Tom Hanks.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Erin Brockovich is a movie based on the true story of Erin Brockovich, a legal clerk who helped win the largest settlement ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit in U.S. history. The Steven Soderbergh movie highlights the struggles faced by a single mother who takes on a giant corporation for polluting a town's water supply. The movie features a moving performance by Julia Roberts, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich.

The Help (2011)

The Help is a movie that is based on the novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett. The movie revolves around the lives of black maids working in white households in Jackson, Mississippi, during the 1960s. The movie highlights the struggles faced by these women due to their race and gender and their fight for justice and equality. The movie features critically acclaimed performances by Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Stone.