 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

International Women's Day 2023 | On being a woman filmmaker in India today

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Four women directors on being a woman filmmaker today, why there are fewer women filmmakers in India, and whether and how their gender matters in their work.

Renuka Shahane with husband Ashutosh Rana. Shahane's directorial debut 'Rita' was based on her mother Shanta Ghokhale's book 'Rita Welingkar'. (Image source: Twitter/renukash)

Sooni Taraporevala

Photographer, screenwriter and director Sooni Taraporevala has just wrapped up a 68-day shoot for a series with 331 scenes, 33 locations, 112 cast members and 123 crew members and was about to jump into a different kind of sea - the calmer and saltier kind - when I call her to know more about her journey from a screenwriter to a director.

I had loved her Yeh Ballet when it dropped on Netflix in February 2020 - it is the story of a young man of modest means who wants to make it big as a dancer. (Remember Chaipau? It is the name of a real kid she discovered when researching Salaam Bombay.) And I am also curious to know why there are fewer women filmmakers than men in India, even today.