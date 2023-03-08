International Women's Day 2023 | On being a woman filmmaker in India today

Renuka Shahane with husband Ashutosh Rana. Shahane's directorial debut 'Rita' was based on her mother Shanta Ghokhale's book 'Rita Welingkar'. (Image source: Twitter/renukash)

Sooni Taraporevala

Photographer, screenwriter and director Sooni Taraporevala has just wrapped up a 68-day shoot for a series with 331 scenes, 33 locations, 112 cast members and 123 crew members and was about to jump into a different kind of sea - the calmer and saltier kind - when I call her to know more about her journey from a screenwriter to a director.

I had loved her Yeh Ballet when it dropped on Netflix in February 2020 - it is the story of a young man of modest means who wants to make it big as a dancer. (Remember Chaipau? It is the name of a real kid she discovered when researching Salaam Bombay.) And I am also curious to know why there are fewer women filmmakers than men in India, even today.

"You could say destiny, or perhaps chance, brought me into this industry…" Taraporevala says.

Taraporevala, who studied literature and took classes on film studies where she learnt film theory, says that men and women aren't a bloc. There are a hundred different shades to both men and women filmmakers.

Taraporevala says she remembers Julian Sands every time she crosses the Sea Link (their birthdays in January are a day apart). British actor Julian Sands who worked in Yeh Ballet went missing while hiking in Los Angeles in January 2023.

To the new generation of women filmmakers, Taraporevala says: ‘Don’t give up!’

Sooni Taraporevala (Image source: Twitter/SooniTara)

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane has a laugh someone should turn into a caller tune. We had branded her the best bhabhi in Hindi movies and my heart still jumps into my throat when she runs down the stairs in the many re-runs of Hum Aapke Hain Koun…

Although she was completing her Master's degree in psychology, she admits, ‘I was fascinated by the whole process of filmmaking when we were on the set of Lifeline.' She was the fourth assistant director on the project helmed by Vijaya Mehta. But it was Sooraj Barjatya to whom she confessed her dreams of becoming a director. She wanted to join the Film Institute and… ‘Kaam karte karte seekhiye’ was his advice and he helped in the process by calling her to the set early when he was briefing the team.

Actor Renuka Shahane's directorial debut Rita in 2009 (she acted in the film as well) was based on Shanta Ghokhale's book Rita Welingkar. ‘My mother’s book has a very visual structure and I wanted to explore that,' Shahane says. After getting approval from her about the treatment of the film, Renuka Shahane donned the director’s cap, directing Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff in the film. Mohan Agashe and Suhasini Mulay play the Anglophile parents to four daughters. They live a comfortable life, until the family comes apart when the father loses his job and arguments take over the household. Their 17-year-old daughter has to become the breadwinner and glue the family back together at the cost of her own mental health.

Renuka Shahane credits the sister duo Aarti and Pooja Shetty of Walkwater for taking a chance with this sensitive subject.

Renuka’s second film Tribhanga was released years later: in 2021. This time it is a story of a woman who has been estranged from her mother who is in a coma and her relationship with her daughter… Renuka Shahane tells us this story with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

‘If I could re-do parts of the film,’ Shahane says when I ask her about the fast pace of the film, ‘I would explore the characters more, give them more thehrav (stillness)…'

She tells me that her experience in the film industry did open doors, but that does not mean that she didn’t have to face rejection of ideas from producers. She has worked on a script during the pandemic when not distracted by the birds in the trees near her home. ‘If you have the vision, and want to tell stories in your own way, directing becomes immensely satisfying creatively.’

When I watched the short film Chutney, I realised that director Jyoti Kapoor Das had just shown us a dark side to suburban life. You choke on the casual evil that lurks in the heart of neighbourhood aunties that is exposed between pakoras and jhumkas…

Jyoti Kapoor Das

An FTII graduate in direction, Jyoti Kapoor Das was first focused on editing. She changed her major when she realised that her art was not solitary - as editing is - but her strengths lie in bringing the whole unit together to create magic.

‘Working in the film industry will mean learning to work with different personalities. And you soon realise you work better with some people… We are working with the people on a project for at least three months, so relationships have to survive. Your traditional gender needs to be subdued. You cannot faint at the first hearing of crusty language.’

Unlike other industries, women help women here. Our DNA is different so not just our stories and the way we tell them. And I have just completed a featurette…’

Jyoti Kapoor Das has won many awards for both her short films Chutney and Plus Minus. ‘Attitude with Gratitude is my mantra. This has helped me when rejections come, they do, and I continue to work hard. All I have done during the pandemic is write, and buy rights to stories from all over the world. There’s a Canadian writer whose story is just magical. And I am very grateful for the work I am getting now…’

Batul Mukhtiar

Batul Mukhtiar, a storyteller, is also an FTII graduate. ‘I used to go as an actor in graduate films and then was inspired to join the Direction program.’

As a member of a writer’s collective Caferati, her tales of a St Anne’s School for Girls have kept us entertained. But make no mistake, she’s not ordinary. She’s made two feature films and she has worked with children. Her first film Lilkee has been shown in film festivals and her second film Kafal: Wild Berries has won her the National Award. Both these films were commissioned by the Children’s Film Society of India (now a part of NFDC).

But as she says, ‘That was years ago, and I had to reinvent myself.’

She has been a part of documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4, but wanted more. She decided to tell stories with daughter Aiman who is an actor. Having a cinematographer husband Vivek Shah (he has shot the film Gurgaon and also Inside Edge series, among others) has helped bring a wonderful little short film Mumu Shelley which has won her accolades at film festivals…

She has made two other films that are currently in post-production. And before you can say what else, her name is showing up as associate producer in shows like Bad Boy Billionaires and Mumbai Mafia.