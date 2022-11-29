 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What Vivek Agnihotri said about Nadav Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' at IFFI 2022

Nov 29, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Amid backlash on the internet, the Israeli envoy to India slammed his compatriot for his remarks on "The Kashmir Files", saying Nadav Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the IFFI.

File image of Vivek Agnihotri (PTI photo)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the criticism of his film, “The Kashmir Files” by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, saying truth “can make people lie”.

Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), is in the centre of a controversy after he described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

“Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie,” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Tuesday.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said on Monday, in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

The film festival’s jury board said the remark is Lapid’s personal opinion.

Amid backlash on the internet, the Israeli envoy to India slammed his compatriot, saying Nadav Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the IFFI.