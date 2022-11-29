What Vivek Agnihotri said about Nadav Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' at IFFI 2022

File image of Vivek Agnihotri (PTI photo)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the criticism of his film, “The Kashmir Files” by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, saying truth “can make people lie”.

Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), is in the centre of a controversy after he described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".



GM.

Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

“Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie,” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Tuesday.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said on Monday, in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

The film festival’s jury board said the remark is Lapid’s personal opinion.

Amid backlash on the internet, the Israeli envoy to India slammed his compatriot, saying Nadav Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the IFFI.

“In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you,” tweeted ambassador Naor Gilon.

“Our Indian friends brought @lioraz and @issacharoff from @FaudaOfficial in order to celebrate the love in #India towards #Fauda and #Israel. I suspect that this is maybe also one of the reasons they invited you as an Israeli and me as the ambassador of Israel,” he added, referring to Fauda, a popular Israeli television series.

Read: Anupam Kher says 'lie always smaller than truth' after IFFI jury head slams film

Written and directed by Agnihotri and released in March this year, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.