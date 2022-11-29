International Film Festival of India 2022: Winners of Golden Peacock and Silver Peacock

The jury of the International Film Festival of India, which concluded on 28 November, gave the two top prizes, The Golden Peacock and The Silver Peacock, to the Spanish film I Have Electric Dreams directed by Costa Rican director Valentina Maurel and No End by Iranian director Nader Saeivar, respectively. A jury that consisted of international filmmakers and producers such as Jinko Gotoh from the US, Javier Angulo Barturen from France, Pascale Chavance from France and Israeli director Nadav Lapid, noted in a statement at the concluding ceremony, about I Have Electric Dreams, “It was so electrifying, so vibrating that while watching it, we felt as if we, ourselves, were trembling.”

The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh for The Golden Peacock and Rs 15 lakh for The Silver Peacock. The festival this year, its 53rd year since its inception, had 183 international films and 97 Indian films. It is India’s biggest festival in terms of scale—and besides the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai and the Kerala Film Festival, both of which have an eclectic mix of films from around the world, IFFI is a platform for diverse voices through feature films and documentaries. The festival started with the progressive philosophy “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “the world is one family”. Cinephiles and creators across the globe congregate at this festival every year—fuelling better understanding of the social and cultural ethos of world cinema.

Conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals and the State Government of Goa, the festival has been organized in various cities in the past like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Madras, and Goa has been its home for the past few years. A part of the festival every year is the Film Bazaar organised by NFDC, which chooses scripts from all over South Asia to be pitched to film producers, buyers and film festival organisers from around the world.

The awards for the two top prizes this year are two of the year’s best films around the world. Both I Have Electric Dreams and No End have been to prestigious film festivals around the world and feted by juries and film critics everywhere. This is the lowdown and backgrounder on both films:

‘I Have Electric Dreams’

Thirty-four-year-old filmmaker Valentina Maurel was born and grew up in Costa Rica, and gained her film and artistic experience in Europe. Her film I Have Electric Dreams is about a 16-year-old girl’s passage into adulthood. Maurel dwells on this process with a breathless energy and a searing lens on femininity and a young woman’s right to choose.

The protagonist Eva lives with her mother, her younger sister and their cat, but wants to move in with her estranged father. Clinging on to him, she tries to balance her choice with the sensitivity and complexity of teenage life. In one of the film’s most powerful scenes, we see the father pull up their rickety car to a cul-de-sac. The mother sits next to him and Eva and her younger sister sit at the back. From the car, the two girls restlessly witness their father bang his head relentlessly on a wall while the mother remains expressionless. Eva gets out of the car and sees that blood’s trickling down her father’s forehead. These are the kind of powerfully emotive scenes, with sparse dialogues, which characterise the entire film. It is a tour de force from Costa Rica. ‘No End’ Director Nader Saeivar has been an associate in several films by celebrated director of the Iranian New Wave Jafar Panahi. And his mentor’s signature of juxtaposing visual and storytelling austerity with powerful character arcs is obvious in No End. In July this year, Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system”, and mass protests by Iranian women against brutalising women in the name of religious fundamentalism continue in Iran. Against this backdrop, No End is a rigorously detailed and brilliantly performed zeitgeist film for Iran. An ordinary man, Ayaz, wishes to own his own home. His brother-in-law left Iran for a long time due to his anti-government activities, but the news of his possible return reaches Ayaz. Concerned that he might have to leave home if his brother-in-law returns, Ayaz tells a small lie—that the secret police have searched their home. He hopes that the lie about the secret police keeping an eye on their home would convince his brother-in-law to give up on returning home. The problem, however, begins with the appearance of real secret police. Ayaz's lie becomes an excuse for the real secret police to track down his brother-in-law, and Ayaz finds himself in a situation where he is forced to report his neighbours and family.

Sanjukta Sharma is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai.

READ MORE