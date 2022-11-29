 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Film Festival of India 2022: Winners of Golden Peacock and Silver Peacock

Sanjukta Sharma
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

The two films, one from Costa Rica and the other from Iran, won the top prizes at the International Film Festival of India. Here’s the lowdown on these two films.

Directed by Costa Rican director Valentina Maurel, Spanish film 'I Have Electric Dreams' won The Golden Peacock which includes a cash award of Rs 40 lakh.

The jury of the International Film Festival of India, which concluded on 28 November, gave the two top prizes, The Golden Peacock and The Silver Peacock, to the Spanish film I Have Electric Dreams directed by Costa Rican director Valentina Maurel and No End by Iranian director Nader Saeivar, respectively. A jury that consisted of international filmmakers and producers such as Jinko Gotoh from the US, Javier Angulo Barturen from France, Pascale Chavance from France and Israeli director Nadav Lapid, noted in a statement at the concluding ceremony, about I Have Electric Dreams, “It was so electrifying, so vibrating that while watching it, we felt as if we, ourselves, were trembling.”

The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh for The Golden Peacock and Rs 15 lakh for The Silver Peacock. The festival this year, its 53rd year since its inception, had 183 international films and 97 Indian films. It is India’s biggest festival in terms of scale—and besides the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai and the Kerala Film Festival, both of which have an eclectic mix of films from around the world, IFFI is a platform for diverse voices through feature films and documentaries. The festival started with the progressive philosophy “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “the world is one family”. Cinephiles and creators across the globe congregate at this festival every year—fuelling better understanding of the social and cultural ethos of world cinema.

Conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals and the State Government of Goa, the festival has been organized in various cities in the past like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Madras, and Goa has been its home for the past few years. A part of the festival every year is the Film Bazaar organised by NFDC, which chooses scripts from all over South Asia to be pitched to film producers, buyers and film festival organisers from around the world.

The awards for the two top prizes this year are two of the year’s best films around the world. Both I Have Electric Dreams and No End have been to prestigious film festivals around the world and feted by juries and film critics everywhere. This is the lowdown and backgrounder on both films:

‘I Have Electric Dreams’

Thirty-four-year-old filmmaker Valentina Maurel was born and grew up in Costa Rica, and gained her film and artistic experience in Europe. Her film I Have Electric Dreams is about a 16-year-old girl’s passage into adulthood. Maurel dwells on this process with a breathless energy and a searing lens on femininity and a young woman’s right to choose.