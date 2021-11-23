International Emmy Awards 2021: What Vir Das said after no-win at International Emmys

Vir Das has often taken on the government with his stand-up comedy.

Vir Das, stand-up comedian and actor, who was nominated for the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix comedy special "Vir Das: For India" in the comedy segment, lost out to "Call My Agent" Season 4 from France in the comedy category.

The 43-year-old, who has been in news back home for his "I Come From Two Indias" monologue, said he loved the French drama.

"I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia," he wrote on Instagram.



Das also shared two photographs, one of his Emmy nomination medal and certificate and the other, of his meal.

Vir Das has been at the receiving end of social media backlash for his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, talking about what he felt were the contrasts seen in India.

He was accused by a section of social media of “insulting India” on the global stage, and at least two police complaints were filed against him.

In his six-minute performance, a video of which was uploaded on YouTube, Das, 42, talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown on comedians to the farmers' protests.

After the massive trolling, Das tweeted a clarification last Tuesday. "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” he said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra last Thursday said Vir Das would not be allowed to perform in the state, prompting the opposition parties and artists to slam the BJP leader as they asked why he was silent over actor Kangana Ranaut's recent controversial remarks.