MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

International Emmy Awards 2021: No win for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'

International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for his Netflix movie "Serious Men", los.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for

International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for "Serious Men". (Image credit: Photo tweeted by Nawazuddin_S)

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen-led series "Aarya" could not register a win at the 2021 International Emmy Awards but the comedian said it was "an honour" to represent the country at the awards ceremony. Siddiqui, who was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for his Netflix movie "Serious Men", lost out to British star David Tennant.

While Vir Das' Netflix comedy special "Vir Das: For India" lost out to "Call My Agent" Season 4 from France in the comedy category. The comedian, who has been in news back home for his "I Come From Two Indias" monologue, said he loved the French drama.

"I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the@iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia," he wrote on Instagram.@iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia," he wrote on Instagram.

Das has received praise as well as police complaints for his monologue in Washington recently. Sushmita Sen's "Aarya", a Disney+ Hotstar series directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the best drama series category alongside Chile's "El Presidente", Israel's "Tehran" and the second season of "There She Goes" from the UK.

Israel's "Tehran" topped the drama series category, ending India's run at the yearly awards. Madhvani on Monday had hoped to bring the trophy home.

Close

Related stories

"Here we are after taking a 16-hour flight, we are hoping when we go back, we will win but even if we don't it is a big big thing to be nominated," he said on Monday. Last year, director Richie Mehta's "Delhi Crime", fronted by Shefali Shah, won the best drama series honours at the International Emmys.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Emmys aim at "recognizing excellence in television produced outside of the U.S. for over 48 years".
PTI
Tags: #aarya #Emmys #International Emmy Awards #international emmy awards 2021 #international emmys #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #sushmita sen's #Vir Das
first published: Nov 23, 2021 10:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.