Inside the world of Barbiecore

Ever since the on-set paparazzi photos of Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll were leaked last June, the world has turned a bright pink. Known as Barbiecore, the bright and bold hue is more than just another colour trend. It has barged right into our lives through fashion, films and television. The vortex of pink has even gripped celebrities. While Kim Kardashian has been posting pictures in head-to-toe pink Balenciaga, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have been rocking the bright, bubbly and bold shade to multiple red-carpet events.



Even Megan Fox has been matching her dresses to her pink hair. Royals like Sofia Richie and Kate Middleton are also dipping into the trend. Khloe Kardashian even threw a Barbiecore-themed birthday party for her 38th birthday in June.

What is Barbiecore?

The muse of the Barbiecore is the 60-year-old fashion doll Barbie. (Photo: Sandra Gabriel via Unsplash)

Simply put Barbiecore is a girly, highly unapologetic trend of looking pretty in pink. The muse of the movement is the 60-year-old fashion doll Barbie. The aesthetic of Barbiecore is not limited to bright pinks (think fuchsia and magenta) but also includes lots of sparkles, feathers, rhinestones and even charms. While hot pink dresses, flared jeans, towering fuschia heels and a pink convertible are the main characters of this movement, they are not the only ones. “Barbiecore is all about expressing your inner child and having fun while doing that. It also shows that outrageous, brightly coloured and funky fashion is not just for dolls. It’s for everyone who chooses it,” says Pallavi Shah, a Mumbai based fashion designer.

When did it all start getting pink?

While the Greta Gerwig directed film may have set the ball rolling for the real-life Barbie frenzy, Barbie as a trend has been on the rise since the 2022 Valentino Fall runway show. Since then stars have graced everything from red carpets to festival stages in the popular pigment. The doll inspired look even reached Grammy Awards where rapper Saweetie turned heads in a bright pink bra top with a matching high-waisted skirt and full-length gloves and Justin Bieber showed up in bright fuchsia beanie. The colour took centre stage on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet as well, with Sebastian Stan dressed head-to-toe in a pink monochromatic look and Glenn Close in an electric pink suit.

Much before that, Barbie has been in the spotlight in more ways than one since she hit shelves in 1959. To begin with, musician Nicki Minaj has long been associated with the plastic doll; she even refers to her followers as "Barbz". Additionally, a variety of superstars, including artists and athletes, have received their very own plastic equivalents.

Heart aviator from Accessorize London.

Since 2019, there have been hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards online and most recently, the hashtag Barbiecore has been trending on TikTok (with around 15 million views). According to data from global shopping service Klarna, consumers have Barbiecore at the top of their minds. There’s been a 970 per cent increase in pink-minidress purchases since January 2022, a 343 per cent increase in pink-bikini purchases, and a 198 per cent increase in pink-sunglasses purchases. Similarly, the Barbiecore phenomenon spiked in Google search trends in May of this year. All this after a photo of Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie surfaced online on April 26.

Barbiecore in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pink sequined sari.

In India, Bollywood divas have fully embraced the viral aesthetic in the form of all-pink ensembles, coordinated accessories and bedazzled heels. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set hearts racing at a glamorous event in a mesmerizing hot pink monochrome pantsuit by Valentino, Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a shimmering pink sequin mini dress.

Kiara Advani in a fuchsia pink backless jumpsuit crafted by Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani was recently spotted in a sensational fuchsia pink backless jumpsuit crafted by Manish Malhotra. Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor stole the spotlight in a baby pink sequined saree, adorned with silver embellishments. With Bollywood beauties embracing the bubbly, fun aesthetic in their wardrobes, it’s going to be just Barbiecore girls, in a Barbiecore world.

All set to channel your inner Barbie? Here’s how you can

There's just one colour that encapsulates the essence of Barbiecore. And that is — pink! (Note: the hotter the hue the better). Incorporating the doll's signature bubblegum pink into your wardrobe is the easiest way to enter this trend. But you don’t have to go the whole hog and wear head-to-toe hot pink. “It can be as subtle as a pair of shades, a hair band or as bold as a full on fuchsia pink body-con dress,” says Shah.

Pink Lightweight Pleat Scarf from Accessorize London.

A playful gingham matching set is currently everyone’s favourite piece from the trend. But if you're looking to freshen up your office wardrobe a pink blazer is the way to go. Not ready to take the bubble gum plunge just yet? Dip your toes into Barbiecore with accessories. A knotted headband is the perfect finishing touch to any Barbie-approved look.

Bag from ALDO Barbie collection.

“You could even accessorise with a vibrant pink purse or a pair of candy pink rimmed shades. It’s subtle, but will definitely not go unnoticed,” adds Shah. Take the Barbiecore trend into monsoon with a pink trench coat or a pink rain jacket. The sportiest way to channel Barbie? Go for pink sports bra or relaxed pink leggings. Whatever you choose… this trend (minus the plastic), is fantastic!