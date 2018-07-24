INOX Leisure Q1 profit increases 15% YoY to Rs 37 crore

INOX Leisure (INOX) reported 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the first quarter of FY19 at Rs 37 crore. Revenue from operations grew 7 percent YoY to Rs 414.9 crores.

The earnings before interest tax and depreciation (EBITDA) grew 10 percent YoY to Rs 83.5 crores.

“Content pipeline continues to be good this year. Our focus for this year has been expansion, and we have stayed in-line with that. Our aim is to continue serving our guests with unparalleled movie viewing experience backed by luxury, technology, and service,” said Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Group in the results release.