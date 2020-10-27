Influencers have a new source of income by directly monetising content on Bolo Indya

Short-video sharing platforms are giving influencers more ways than one to earn money. The usual source of revenue for influencers or content creators is either through advertising revenues or through brand associations.

Look at how 22-year-old Ishban Yadav is monetising his content on Bolo Indya. Yadav offers financial advice to young users.

“While I have been creating content for the last four years, I started creating content around personal finance only two years back. My idea was to give investment advice as I think millennials don't know how to save. Some people who are starting out as creators ask me how much their starting investment and expected return on investment (ROI) should be," said Yadav.

Yadav, who has 5,49,000 followers, charges Rs 499 for a 60-minute session. Like Yadav, there are many influencers who are charging for content. In around five months, 257 content creators have created personalised videos.

Yadav, who is doing BTech in Computer Science from Techno India University, Kolkata, became popular in the video-sharing space for his style of speaking. His idea of content creation was to offer value to users through his videos.

Ban on TikTok, COVID-19 help

While influencer marketing has been trending in the advertising space, the segment picked up pace in the current times, especially due to the Coronavirus impact. With marketing budgets taking a hit, brands are looking for cost-effective ways, and, for many brands, influencer marketing is turning out to be a good option for strong RoI.

In addition, the exit of TikTok has led to intense competition in the short video-sharing space. This is why platforms like Bolo Indya are looking for newer ways to get more creators as well as users on board.

TikTok was banned in India on June 29.

Influencers have a new source of income

“Influencers or content creators, they are selling services on Bolo Indya. This service could be an astrologer giving personalised advice or fitness trainer giving online tips. There are users on the platform who are taking singing and dancing classes, which creators are offering as a service,” Varun Saxena, founder, Bolo Indya, told Moneycontrol.

The feature, which enables content creators to monetise their content is called Bolo Meet. It gets activated after an influencer has a strong base of followers.

“This feature, which was launched in May this year, started with allowing creators with 2,50,000 followers to create personalised videos. But now, as we take it to a wider audience, we are reducing this threshold to over 100,000,” said Saxena.

So far, among short-video sharing platforms, this service is being offered by Bolo Indya.

The earnings of the 257 content creators who have created personalised videos in five months have jumped from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month in the initial days to Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month currently.

“A majority of my 257 creators are coming from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali background. We are going language first. So, sessions are in native language. Out of the 257 creators, only 20-30 are from metros. The rest are all from non-metros,” said Saxena.

How does this benefit Bolo Indya?

While 85 percent revenues coming from Bolo Meet go to creators, 15 percent is charged by Bolo Indya as platform fees.

“It (Bolo Meet) is helping us to improve revenues. From May to September, we have collected Rs 35 lakh via Bolo Meet. This is expected to touch Rs 1 crore by March 2021, and we aim to clock Rs 6-7 crore by December next year," he added.

Users like personal touch

Bolo Meet is lucrative for the platform as well as creators. But what about users?

According to Saxena, consumers are opting for personalised video services because they already follow and trust these creators. “This becomes more important for someone from tier II and III markets as they can learn something or take advice from someone whom they already know.”

See how Yadav connects with his audience. Yadav, who has offered his service to around 150-200 people, has around 40-50 regular clients.

If you are wondering what sort of advice, here is one example.

“Recently, a student from Vadodara, who just passed 12th standard approached me, seeking investment advice. He was worried that his parents are spending a lot on his education and he wants to save money in whatever way he could. So, he thought of investing his pocket money, which is not a small amount, in mutual funds or stock market," said Yadav.

Yadav’s advice: “While mutual funds or stock market are good options, I asked him to invest in fixed deposit. Since then, this guy has been calling me regularly to seek financial advice.”

Learning new skills, thanks to influencers

As surprising as this sounds, there are many who are learning guitar online, taking virtual singing classes. Many are also learning foreign languages through personalised video sessions.

“The average ticket size for a 20-minute astrology session is Rs 100. For guitar learning or singing or a language class, it would cost Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 for a couple of sessions,” said Saxena.

The topmost services on Bolo Meet include astrology, in terms of volumes, and, in terms of ticket size, it is personal fitness sessions, mental wellness and learning instrument sessions.

“During the lockdown, we had good traction for mental wellness sessions," added Saxena.

Attracting more content creators

While Bolo Meet was introduced in May this year, the platform is taking the feature to a wider audience now. And this is why Bolo Indya is expecting to see a strong increase in creator base.

Currently, Bolo Indya has 65 lakh users on its platform, out of which around 40 percent -- around 28 lakh -- are content creators.

According to Saxena, Bolo Meet, which is letting creators to monetise their content, follower base and their credibility is the most-used feature on the platform.