India's 'The Elephant Whisperer' scores Oscar nomination for Documentary Short Film

Anand Bansal (right) is one of the four cinematographers on the Oscars-shortlisted Netflix documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Photos courtesy Anand Bansal)

Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California where India scored big with three nominations.

The Oscar nominees for Documentary short film in 2023 are:

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R