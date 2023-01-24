India's 'The Elephant Whisperer' scores Oscar nomination for Documentary Short Film
The Oscars 2023 nominations were announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams and India scored three nominations.
January 24, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST
Anand Bansal (right) is one of the four cinematographers on the Oscars-shortlisted Netflix documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Photos courtesy Anand Bansal)
Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California where India scored big with three nominations.
The Oscar nominees for Documentary short film in 2023 are:
“The Elephant Whisperers”
“Haulout”
“How Do You Measure a Year?”
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”
India's Kartiki Gonzales and Guneet Monga scored a nomination for "The Elephant Whisperers".