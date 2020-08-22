Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia's post on her arranged marriage goes viral

In a viral post on August 22, Sima Taparia who is famous for her role on Netflix's series Indian Matchmaking took to Instagram to share her experience of arranged marriage.

In the post, Sima talks about how she was engaged to her husband Anup in '82, when he was still in his final year of graduation. Sima used to reside in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi, with her family. Like most of the usually arranged marriages, their matchmaking was made possible through a familial acquaintance. However, they met just once before saying yes to each other for a forever bond, she reveals.

They met once when Sima went to Pune to meet her aunt and Anup made an excuse for a college picnic to see her. “We sat over in one of those premium hotels by the station, probably Blue Diamond,” she said in the Instagram post.

While times have made communication easier, Sima talks about how she and her husband Anup used to talk over the phone during the early stages of their relationship. "In those days, you'd have to dial 180 to book a call out of the station. The operator would connect the line after a few hours only. We'd often stay around our telephones sneaking from our family's forever teasing eyes, waiting for the call,” she wrote.

The duo then had to shift to writing letters, sneaking away from the teasing from their family after the Malabar Telephone Exchange caught fire in 1983.

While the couple got married in the summer of '83, they continued to write letters to each other till their wedding day. Even after 37 years of marriage, according to Sima their love makes her feel “as if we have just started all over again,"