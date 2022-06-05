Mukesh and Nita Ambani host classical dancer Radhika Merchant's debut show; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and other celebs attend

Radhika Merchant (Image courtesy - shethepeople)

Radhika Merchant, a trained Indian classical dancer and the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, performed her ‘Arangetram’ or debut performance at the Grand Theatre in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on June 5.

‘Arangetram’ is a Tamil word that denotes the dancer’s completion of training that goes on for years, to perform classical dance on stage and instruct others.

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita at the event

The first on-stage solo performance of Merchant, who is also a millennial influencer, was organised by her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, as well as Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Radhika is a regular attendee at all the important events of the Ambani family, and her presence with them draws buzz as well.

She has been training in Bharatnatyam for over eight years under her guru Bhavana Thakar.

Radhika’s performance consisted of all the traditional elements of the ‘Arangetram’ performance – starting with the ‘Pushpanjali’ to invoke the deities of the stage, god, guru and the audience to seek their blessings and immediately followed by ‘Ganesh Vandana’ and the traditional ‘Allaripu’ - prayers for the success of the performance. The invocations were set to traditional ragas and rhythm of ‘aadi tala’, according to a press note.

Mukesh Ambani with son Akash and grandson Prithvi

This was followed by the popular bhajan ‘Achyutam Keshavam’ set to raga ‘Ragamalika’ and telling three stories – of Shabri’s longing of lord Rama, the dance of Lord Krishna with the gopis and a story of mother Yashoda and baby Krishna. A powerful rendition of ‘Shiva Panchakshara’ followed the bhajan and portrayed the eternal dance of Lord Nataraj, after which Radhika performed ‘AstaRasa’ – or the eight basic emotions inherent to human being as described in the natya shastras.

She ended her performance with the ‘Tillana’ – a dance with intricate footwork, complex hand movement and statuesque postures, following which was greeted by “a long and thunderous applause at the end of the show”, according to the press note.

Akash Ambani with wife Shloka and grandmother Kokilaben Ambani

The event was attended by distinguished guests drawn from politicians, industrialists and celebrities. Apart from the Ambani family, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present with mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were also among those present at the occasion, along with cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Salman Khan at the event

Twenty-eight-year old Merchant attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, as well as École Mondiale World School. She also studied at BD Somani International School for her IB Diploma. Following that, Merchant earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. She returned to India post her studies, and began working as a sales professional for a real estate firm.

She has a younger sister named Anjali Merchant.

Ranveer Singh at the event

Radhika is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts, a Mumbai-based dance academy that has a 25-year history. Bhavana Thakar has an experience of over forty years in Indian classical dance and has a master's degree from the Nalanda Institute of Mumbai University. She has conducted experimental folk dances, dance ballets, bharat natyam and mohiniattam dances. Thakar also trains and choreographs dance ballets for the blind and mentally challenged people.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.