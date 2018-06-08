India to miss out on 3D version of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; a look at what this segment means for the industry

It is a well-known fact that Hollywood flicks give tough competition to Indian movies. But what gives it a new dimension is that the share of 3D versions of English movies has grown too. However, Hollywood’s new venture Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will miss out on this opportunity.

And why is that?

The 3D version of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will not release in India because of a tussle between Indian exhibitors and Hollywood studio Universal Pictures as the latter is asking for 50 percent revenue from the 3D glasses, since this is the norm followed across the globe. And this has led to the exhibitor association taking the decision of not releasing the film in 3D in India.

Will this impact the film’s box office collection?

According to a report by Bollywood portal Koimoi, the missing 3D version of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in India will impact the film’s business by 25 to 30 percent on the opening day across India in terms of gross Box-Office.

And if early box office numbers are considered then Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on its first day has gathered close to Rs 6 crore. However, trade pundits expected the film to touch Rs 10 crore mark on opening day as previous films like Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War could achieve more than that on day one.

How much does 3D version contribute?

Last Hollywood releases like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther saw a release in all cinematic formats including 3D. During the release of Avengers: Infinity War Ashish Saksena, Chief Operating Officer - Cinemas, BookMyShow, had said, “The response to ticket bookings for Avengers: Infinity War has been extremely encouraging across formats. And while, as expected, the craze for watching the film on an IMAX screen is huge, the sales have been remarkable even for the 3D format.”

According to a 2010 IIFL report, India's gate takings account for 18 per cent of Hollywood studios' total collections. Of this, more than half is contributed by 3D films. And 50 per cent of the 3D films' revenues come from films dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The report also suggests that the boom in the market started since 2008 when there was just one 3D release Journey to the Center of the Earth.

In 2009, there were 21 such movies, while in 2010 the number was more than 43. The year witnessed more big releases like The Chronicles of Narnia-3, Tron and Gulliver's Travels.

What led to the rise of 3D films in India?

The report suggests that one driver for the 3D segment is the availability of Digital Cinema Initiative or DCI-compliant infrastructure.

DCI is an initiative by a clutch of Hollywood studios to have a standardised format for digital cinema systems.

The number of such screens in 2009 were 50 in 18 cities which went up to 130 such screens in 30 cities (97 in tier 1, 22 in tier 2 and 11 in tier 3 cities and towns). And box office collections are keeping pace with the increasing screen density.

A more recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) titled Global Entertainment and Media Outlook (2018-2022) suggests that the main area of growth in exhibition is in digital screens. There are expected to be 5,532 digital screens in 2022, a significant addition to the 2017 figure of 3,524 and representing an increase at a 9.4 percent CAGR, the report added.