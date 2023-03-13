Oscars 2023 highlights for India: 'Naatu Naatu', Deepika Padukone on stage

The 95th Academy Awards saw India win two out of the three Oscars it was nominated for. There was an electrifying performance by Indian artistes and actor Deepika Padukone took the stage as one of the presenters on Hollywood's biggest night. Here is a summary of how India fared at Oscars 2023.

Oscars for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers

Naatu Naatu, a chart-topping dance number from Telugu film RRR, won the Best Original Song Oscar, edging out Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, sung by Lady Gaga.

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps off 7 wins, takes Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actress crowns