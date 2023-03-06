India at Oscars 2023: Who's nominated, who's presenting, who's performing this year

India has a solid presence at the Academy Awards this year with many from the film industry either performing, presenting or are up for an award at the prestigious US show.

India has bagged three nominations at this year’s Oscars with “Naatu Naatu” makers MM Keeravani and Team RRR expected to attend the event. The song has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, the first for India in this category. The movie has been a phenomenon abroad bagging several awards in many categories including Best Foreign Language film.

Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann’s “All That Breathes” in nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category while “The Elephant Whisperers” by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga is up in the Best Documentary short film section.

Actor Deepika Padukone will present awards at the Oscars, making her the third Indian to do so after model Persis Khambatta, who starred as Lieutenant Ilia in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”, in 1980 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2016. Chopra, with husband Nick Jonas, subsequently announced nominations for the awards a couple years later. This year’s Academy Awards will also feature a live performance of “Naatu Naatu” by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Actor and comic Lilly Singh is co-hosting the official Oscars pre-show, interacting with stars on the red carpet.

Padukone, 37, was announced to be among this year’s presenters by the official social media handles of the Academy and she also shared the announcement on Instagram. In this set of presenters, Padukone joins the list of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Zoe Saldana, Questlove and Donnie Yen among others.

Moneycontrol News