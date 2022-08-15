Independence Day 2022 | Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, family hoist flag at home

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on August 14 shared a video on social media of him hoisting the national flag with his family at his home Mannat in Mumbai.

Ahead of Independence Day 2022, which marks the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the government had started a campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga", urging all citizens to put up the tricolor at their homes.

Participating in the campaign, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam hoisted the flag at their palatial home.

"Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings," Khan wrote while tweeting the video. "But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all feel the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Independence Day will be celebrated today with flag hoistings across the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the country from the Red Fort.

The countdown to the celebrations had begun on March 12, 2021, with the government announcing the"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has five themes --freedom struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@25 and Achievements@75.