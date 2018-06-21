Incredibles 2 on its way to make box office history, breaks 5 records in opening weekend

Even until a few years ago, the fan base for animation films in India largely included children. However, with more sophisticated and innovative content, movies of this genre have been able to woo the adult population as well. So much so that audiences bring home the movie with them in the form of merchandise.

And a significant part of this change has been Pixar’s The Incredibles, which released in 2004 and had pocketed USD 633 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing animated film of the year.

Surpassing its predecessor is Incredibles 2, which released in the US on June 15 and has collected USD 180 million in its opening weekend. And that’s not it in just few days of its release, Incredibles 2 has already broken five records, which includes:

Highest opening weekend for an animated film ever: With opening weekend collections of USD 180 million in North America (highest ever) and USD 51.5 million from rest of the world, The Incredibles 2 is now the highest opening weekend earning animated film (USD 231 million worldwide).

8th biggest opening weekend in North America: When it comes to all-time opening weekend rankings in North America, The Incredibles 2 is now the eighth biggest opener.

The 4th highest opening weekend of 2018: The Incredibles has smashed its way to become the 4th highest opening weekend earner of 2018 (worldwide). Ahead of it are The Avengers: Infinity War (USD 640 million), Black Panther (USD 371 million) and Deadpool 2 (USD 231 million).

Highest earning animated film of 2018: The Incredibles 2 has beaten all the animated films which have released in 2018 till now and is now the highest earning animated film of 2018.

Biggest opening weekend for an animated sequel: Incredibles 2 has also beaten Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs to become the highest opening weekend earner for an animated sequel.

Incredibles 2 is scheduled for June 22 release in India and with all this hype, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the film opens to a strong response in India.