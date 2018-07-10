Incredibles 2 breaks box office records, becomes most successful animation film in India and North America

Incredibles 2 is making a mark in international and domestic markets as the animated film crossed the $500 million-mark in North America, and grossed $268.4 million in other markets, making it Pixar’s sixth biggest film.

Pixar’s latest venture has replaced the 2016 release Finding Dory as the highest grossing animation film of all time in North America. It is also America’s 11th highest grossing movie and Incredibles 2 has taken the 84th position in the list of highest grossing movies worldwide with combined earning of $772.8 million.

The year 2018 seems to be a good one for Disney, as Incredibles 2 is its third biggest movie of the year after Avengers: Infinity War that raked in $672.5 million and Black Panther that amassed $699.8 million.

Given that it is yet to open in many markets, the industry is estimating a possibility of the film challenging collections of Toy Story 3 that earned over $1 billion to become the highest-grossing Pixar release worldwide.

In India, Incredibles 2 is going strong as it has remained unaffected from big releases like Race 3 and Sanju.

Incredibles 2 hit 1,000 screens in India on June 22 and earned Rs 3.85 crore on opening day. During its first weekend, the film collected Rs 17.85 crore and moved on to collect Rs 30 crore.

The film has secured its position on the list of successful animation films from Hollywood surpassing the 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3 that earned Rs 22.12 crore.