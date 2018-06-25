App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Incredibles 2 becomes Disney/Pixar's biggest release in India, scores over Rs 22cr at the box office

Incredibles 2 opened at Rs 3.8 crore in India with a release on around 1,000 screens

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is winning hearts in India and the proof of this is its box office collections which came at about Rs 3.8 crore on its opening day with a release on around 1,000 screens.

Audience love for the film only increased during the weekend with the film minting more than Rs 20 crore in three days of its release. Incredibles 2 is the biggest Disney/Pixar movie in India at USD 3.3 million, Rs 22.44 crore for the opening weekend, tweeted film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Incredibles 2 found admirers in Tamil Nadu as well and the film secured third position at the Chennai box office between June 22nd and 24th.

Across the border

Sharing the release date with India, Incredibles 2 opened in China on June 22 with USD 21.2 million collections, becoming Pixar’s best debut in the Chinese market.

In Thailand, Incredibles 2 added USD 56.8 million to its kitty, taking its international box office to USD 134.7 million. Combined with its domestic take after two weekends, Incredibles 2 has a global cumulative of USD 485 million.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Incredibles 2 had the biggest industry animated opening weekend ever in Iceland; the biggest Disney/Pixar animated opening of all time in Croatia; and the 2nd biggest Pixar opening of ever in Serbia.

Amid the international markets, Mexico leads the list with USD 23.5 million, followed by China at USD 21.2 million, Australia at USD 15 million, Russia at USD 10.4 million and Argentina at USD 6.7 million.

Incredibles 2 has more markets to spread it magic with the film releasing in France, the UK and Korea in July, followed by Japan and Spain in August and Italy and Germany in September.

Animation sector in India

The success of Incredibles 2 in India signals at the changing trend in the country for animation films. With an increasing fan base for this category of films even Indian animated movies can find more takers.

Exuding confidence, a 2018 EY report said the animation sector in India has been growing at a steady pace over the past few years and reached Rs 1,700 crore in 2017, registering a growth of 13 percent over 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent till 2020.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:38 pm

