‘In "The Whistleblower", Zainab stands for her truth and holds her ground’: Sonali Kulkarni

Actor Sonali Kulkarni plays a news editor in the examination scam drama 'The Whistleblower'.

One of the most versatile actors on Indian screens today, Sonali Kulkarni has done a wide variety of roles in different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil and even Italian.

Kulkarni, who made her OTT debut in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 earlier this year, has most recently played the role of a news editor in the examination scam drama The Whistleblower, streaming on SonyLIV since December 16.

Edited excerpts from a conversation with the artiste:

Your character in the show Zainab Parker is a powerful news editor. What did you like about your part?

I feel there is a misconception about showing powerful women on-screen. I’m always curious why powerful women come across as villains. Zainab is pretty human and you see her go through her ups and downs. A strong woman doesn’t always mean someone who is over-ambitious or has cunning intentions. Zainab stands for her truth and holds her ground. There is a certain sense of fearlessness in her which I really liked.

Apart from your role, what appealed to you about the show?

It’s a story that I thought needed to be told. A lot of directors and producers make a noise about how different their show is or how they want to present actors in a different manner. Here, our director Manoj Pillai was not in a rush to sell the show to me. He was extremely sure of the story he wanted to tell. When I heard the story, I was sold! This was a show I wanted to watch. I knew it was going to be challenging but what else are actors here for? We always look forward to variety and challenges.

This is your first full-fledged role in an OTT show after your cameo in 'Mumbai Diaries'. Do you think OTT platforms are giving female actors of your age-group the sort of variety and roles that would have probably not come your way, say, 10 years ago?

Absolutely. In films, my generation would immediately be referred to as the supporting star cast, whereas on digital platforms, we are seeing female actors perform such amazing roles. Look at Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime or Shobhita Dhulipala in Made in Heaven. Their acting feels like silk to me. Some of them might be younger but many of them would have gone unnoticed or would have retired, or would have felt frustrated, till a few years ago. However, today each and every role is important. With the kind of importance that each character is given, I feel actors and technicians will no longer feel like strugglers. It is definitely a boon.

You have done films in various languages, including Italian. Do different industries operate differently? Is there any language you wish to work in?

Except for the budget, there is no other difference. There are more pressures when you are working on a lesser budget. At the same time, whether it is big or small, it is the discipline that matters. Passion does not have any language or budget, so that remains the same. I am yet to work in a Bengali or Malayalam film and I would love to do that. Language has never been a bar for me.

One of your most memorable films 'Dil Chahta Hai' completed two decades this year. Do you have any special memories of making the film and did you think it will attain the cult status it enjoys today?

To answer your second question first, no I never thought while making the film that it would be such a milestone in Indian film history. I think of that film with tremendous fondness and wonderful memories. I remember my audition for the film. Zoya Akhtar was the casting director and chief assistant director, and she called me to her office. She told me about the scene where Saif’s (Saif Ali Khan) character delivers the ‘ya toh dosti gehri hai ya phir ye photo 3D hai’ line and I was laughing my guts out! We were young, baggage-less and improvised so much. Zoya, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh made for such a fabulous team. I don’t see Zoya or Farhan carrying the burden of Javed Saab, Shabanaji or Honeyji’s legacy. They are light, they love cinema and I think I will always cherish the experience of working with such wonderful people.

You complete 30 years in the film industry next year. How's the journey been so far?

I feel so surprised because I have such clear memories of my first film. I still remember the way the light was falling when I met Girish Karnad for the first time. I remember the way he treated me because it is all about how others make you feel. He was pressed for time but maintained eye contact while speaking to me. He asked me a question or two, and that mattered to me. I was a naïve, complex teenager from Pune who had no money or experience or grooming. I was just somebody with a great amount of enthusiasm and willingness to work. I am also a proud student of Satyadev Dubeyji who felt that this child will get frustrated if he doesn’t give me the confidence. I was lucky to get gems as my teachers and guiding forces. It certainly doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years. I am ready for another 30!