"In the land of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, songs are not being written for women": Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra’s docu-drama Shut Up Sona did a round of prestigious film festivals around the world, including the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, MAMI and Hot Docs. The 85-minute documentary follows the singer’s journey, experiences, inspirations and battles as a female artiste in India.

Directed by Deepti Gupta, Shut Up Sona is engaging film, packed with themes and talking points ranging from India’s rich folk and roots music heritage to sexism in the music industry and the challenges of being an authentic, outspoken, self-confident female artiste in modern India.

The film won a National Award for editing in 2021 (for Arjun Gourisaria).

Mohapatra, who is also a producer on the intimate documentary, spoke about the messages in Shut Up Sona (now streaming on Zee5) and what she hopes its impact will be. Excerpts:

What made you decide to make this film?

I was on a hospital bed, recovering from surgery. It was a rare moment when you are forced to stop and get time to breathe. As a performer and recording artiste, I am fairly active in my independent space, doing things every day on my own terms. I was building my creative space and audience brick-by-brick. But whether it is albums or film music, the whole game and ecosystem has drastically changed in the last decade.

I have had big hits like ‘Ambarsariya’ and ‘Bedardi raja’, yet the opportunities were not really opening up. In the land of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, songs are not being written for women. So when I came out of anaesthesia, I thought rather than wait for someone to give me the next song or opportunity, rather than feel this vulnerable. I know when people are seeing you as a troublemaker and the data is clearly saying that songs for women singers are on the decline.

So I decided to marry all my passions together – travel, music and culture. In the film I also speak about Mirabai who has been an inspiration since childhood. It was a considered decision to take charge of my own narrative, to share my songs and music at a time when there is really no significant backing for women-led documentaries.

How did you put it together?

Deepti is a cinematographer, and this was her first time as a director. She sees India in a fascinating way. As things were going along, my husband Ram (Sampath, music composer and co-producer of the documentary) said your life is so full of conflict - you are in police stations and caught in these controversies - so why not capture that crazy as well. From the outside you may think I have a magical life, but here’s a look at the reality. We had around 300 hours of footage and captured lots of concerts. Here I am, the protagonist who doesn’t take a breath, so it was tough for Arjun Gourisaria who shaped the film. I did have strong male allies on this film too which is self-funded. It was exhilarating that we women went to the most prestigious festivals around the world.

What do you hope the film’s impact will be?

Lack of knowledge and misinformation affect people’s reactions. There is no patience or nuance left. People are triggered and take umbrage quickly. It’s ridiculous. So I hope the film gets conversations going. I believe conversations can change the world. It will be a slow burn and I am very proud that it is on Zee5, which is a homegrown platform and in sync with the audience I want to reach.

There are so many issues that come up. One of the things that resonated with me was that no matter what, know who you are and don’t be shut up.

What would you say are the most important messages of the film?

That is one of the universal themes. Women are told to shut up, or not cross this line. But at the heart of the film is our beautiful musical heritage. It has such depth, width and length and the genres are so varied, from qawwali to bhakti sangeet and so much. Even the mainstream is influenced by it. Sadly it’s not considered cool, and that breaks my heart. I feel our roots music and desi music has the most complicated intonations. Our ecosystem is very different and the creation of music is ephemeral. What influences me as a musician and as a female artist out there in a male world requires navigation as conflict and politics of gender plays out. Through the music and travel, I also wanted to show the generosity of our people. This is a love letter to my country that is often uncomfortable with my voice.

Where are you at now?

I am in the best place. I am in charge of my own storytelling. I have my own music label and make music videos. It’s an exciting space in terms of creating content. My social media is a journal to my life. Oculus, which is a virtual reality experience platform, has picked it up too. I have had milestone songs and the Bollywood songs will come when they will. I am sorting out my mind about what I want to do in the coming years as an artiste. In the last couple of years I have made the turn as an artiste who expresses herself from a very authentic point of view, finding allies who believe in me, and telling stories in different formats.