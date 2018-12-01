Second coming: Rajinikanth fever grips India, 2.0 puts up strong show on Day 1

The first-day returns of 2.0, the sci-fi/drama starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, have been lacklustre, given the weight of expectation. Despite being nothing to boast of, the collections in Hindi show promise, considering that it was a working day. By conventional standards, 2.0 might have raked in significant returns on the first day of its release, but its performance cannot be measured by the same yardstick as that employed for its peers. (Image: @2Point0movie)