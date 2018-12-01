Second coming: Rajinikanth fever grips India, 2.0 puts up strong show on Day 1

2.0 is the first Indian movie to be shot on a 3D camera, and it brings together two hit forces on one screen – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The first-day returns of 2.0, the sci-fi/drama starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, have been lacklustre, given the weight of expectation. Despite being nothing to boast of, the collections in Hindi show promise, considering that it was a working day. By conventional standards, 2.0 might have raked in significant returns on the first day of its release, but its performance cannot be measured by the same yardstick as that employed for its peers. (Image: @2Point0movie) 2/8 What makes 2.0 special? To begin with, it is touted to be the costliest Indian film, made at a budget of over Rs 500 crore. It is also the first Indian movie to be shot on a 3D camera, and it brings together two hit forces on one screen – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. (Image: @2Point0movie) 3/8 On the first day of its release, the movie’s gross collection stood at approximately Rs 82 crore, which is not commensurate with the cost of production. 2.0’s initial returns peg it to the second spot on the list of all-time-highest grossing movies in India on the opening day, behind Baahubali 2, which raked in Rs 154 crore. (Image: @2Point0movie) 4/8 Exhibitors are upbeat about the film. “Robot 2.0 has had a great opening and the initial audience reaction is very encouraging. The 3D effects and overall technology makes the movie a very promising and exciting family watch for this weekend,” Rajender Singh, chief programming officer, Inox Leisure Limited. (Image: @2Point0movie) 5/8 Good news for the fans is that they can dress themselves in the 2.0 merchandise. Rocky Star, the costume designer of 2.0, says he might work on a wearable line inspired by the new science fiction film. (Image: @2Point0movie) 6/8 “There is a moment in the story that emphasizes the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also to animals and birds,” said actor Akshay Kumar during a media interaction. (Image: @2Point0movie) 7/8 Given the highly positive reactions of cine-goers, the Hindi version of the film is likely to rake in Rs 100 crore in the coming two days. This would make it Rajinikanth’s first ever film entering the Rs 100 crore club in the Hindi language. (Image: @2Point0movie) 8/8 Recently, at the trailer launch of 2.0, director Shankar revealed how 3.0 is already planned. But in an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, he talked further about it and said, “We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can’t think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He’s the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti.” (Image: @2Point0movie) First Published on Dec 1, 2018 03:43 pm