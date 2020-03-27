App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Movie posters reimagined to show social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

Here are few Hollywood and Bollywood movie posters reimagined to show what social distancing looks like in the time of coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak globally, experts have advised to avoid public gathering and maintain social distance with everyone to reduce spread of the pandemic. Here are few iconic movie posters reimagined to show what social distancing looks like in the time of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak globally, experts have advised to avoid public gathering and maintain social distance with everyone to reduce spread of the pandemic. Here are few iconic movie posters reimagined to show what social distancing looks like in the time of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Image: News18 Creative)

Sholay (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Sholay (Image: News18 Creative)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Image: News18 Creative)

Barsaat, 1949 (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Barsaat, 1949 (Image: News18 Creative)

A star Is Born (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

A star Is Born (Image: News18 Creative)

Roman Holiday (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

Roman Holiday (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #coronavirus outbreak #movies #Slideshow #social distancing #stay home #World News

