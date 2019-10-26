App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | It is a Housefull Diwali in theatres near you

This Diwali there will be no dearth of content as there are as many as five releases from both Bollywood and south cinema.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar is the Diwali blockbuster that is expected to fire up the box office. Film trade analysts expect the movie to make around Rs 200 crore. However, early shows say a different story. Ony time will tell the fate of this Bollywood biggie.
1/5

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar is the Diwali blockbuster that is expected to fire up the box office. Film trade analysts expect the movie to make around Rs 200 crore. However, early shows say a different story. Only time will tell the fate of this Bollywood biggie.

Rajkumar Rao-starrer Made in China is clashing with Housefull4 and it would be a tough task for the film to get a high score at the box office with only 1,000 screens in India. But content will be the deciding factor. For now the film is expected to open at Rs 2 crore.
2/5

Rajkumar Rao-starrer Made in China is clashing with Housefull 4 and it would be a tough task for the film to get a high score at the box office with only 1,000 screens in India. But the content will be the deciding factor. For now, the film is expected to open at Rs 2 crore.

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand ki Aankh is another mid-range film releasing during Diwali. According to film trade analysts, the film has got strong pre-release buzz and it is tax-free in two states. Hence, the film could open in the range of Rs three crore to rs five crore.
3/5

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand ki Aankh is another mid-range film releasing during Diwali. According to film trade analysts, the film has got a strong pre-release buzz and it is tax-free in two states. Hence, the film could open in the range of Rs 3-5 crore.

South superstar Vijay's Bigil has seen a strong start in south. In Chennai, the film has seen best opening for 2019 with collections to the tune of Rs 1.79 crore. In addition, Bigil has received strong pre-release business for a Tamil film with over Rs 210 crore for digital, satellite, audio and branding rights.
4/5

South superstar Vijay's Bigil has seen a strong start in south. In Chennai, the film has seen best opening for 2019 with collections to the tune of Rs 1.79 crore. In addition, Bigil has received strong pre-release business for a Tamil film with over Rs 210 crore for digital, satellite, audio and branding rights.

Another Tamil venture, Kaithi released along side the bigie and despite the Bigil storm, Karthi's Kaithi has opened at Rs five crore.
5/5

Another Tamil venture, Kaithi released alongside the biggie and despite the Bigil storm, Karthi's Kaithi has opened at Rs five crore.

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.