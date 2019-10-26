In pics | It is a Housefull Diwali in theatres near you

This Diwali there will be no dearth of content as there are as many as five releases from both Bollywood and south cinema. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/5 Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar is the Diwali blockbuster that is expected to fire up the box office. Film trade analysts expect the movie to make around Rs 200 crore. However, early shows say a different story. Only time will tell the fate of this Bollywood biggie. 2/5 Rajkumar Rao-starrer Made in China is clashing with Housefull 4 and it would be a tough task for the film to get a high score at the box office with only 1,000 screens in India. But the content will be the deciding factor. For now, the film is expected to open at Rs 2 crore. 3/5 Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand ki Aankh is another mid-range film releasing during Diwali. According to film trade analysts, the film has got a strong pre-release buzz and it is tax-free in two states. Hence, the film could open in the range of Rs 3-5 crore. 4/5 South superstar Vijay's Bigil has seen a strong start in south. In Chennai, the film has seen best opening for 2019 with collections to the tune of Rs 1.79 crore. In addition, Bigil has received strong pre-release business for a Tamil film with over Rs 210 crore for digital, satellite, audio and branding rights. 5/5 Another Tamil venture, Kaithi released alongside the biggie and despite the Bigil storm, Karthi's Kaithi has opened at Rs five crore. First Published on Oct 26, 2019 12:05 pm