In pics | From Salman to Deepika: Bollywood celebs who invest in business ventures

The bollywood celebrities are showing interest to invest in various businesses from clothing lines to hotels. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Bollywood stars, who shine on the big screen, also make big bucks off screen. The celebrities have invested in various businesses from clothing lines to hotels. There are many Bollywood stars who are showing interests in different startups and are investing in already running startups. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Salman Khan | The actor recently launched his grooming and personal care brand called FRSH. Initially the brand had been planned to launch deodorants but Khan launched sanitisers, a need of the hour. Salman is already running a successful business venture in clothing line, Being Human, which sells T-shirts. (Image: Twitter @BeingSalmanKhan) 3/9 Shah Rukh Khan | One of the most successful entrepreneurs has invested in sports while he already has a production house called Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK has an Indian Premier League (IPL) team called Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), team Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League and also owns the Cape Town Knight Riders of the T20 Global League. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Ranveer Singh | The actor-turned-entrepreneur, after the success of his film Gully Boy, launched an independent music record label called IncInk to create music for people with hearing impairment. (Image: @RanveerOfficial) 5/9 Deepika Padukone | The Bollywood actress invested an undisclosed amount in Drum Foods International, the maker of flavoured Greek yogurt brand Epigamia. (Image: Video on Epigami.com) 6/9 Priyanka Chopra Jonas | The actor has invested in a dating app called Bumble. The startup has become one of the most popular dating apps in the world. (Image: News18) 7/9 Hrithik Roshan | The actor picked up equity stake in Bengaluru-based fitness startup 'CureFit' and designed a signature workout HRX workout for the gym. He is also the brand ambassador of the company. (Image: cure.fit) 8/9 Anushka Sharma | One of the leading ladies of the industry, Sharma has also shown her interest in business. The actress has co-founded a production company Clean Slate Films and launched a clothing brand called ‘Nush’. (Image: nush.in) 9/9 Ayushmann Khurrana | After consecutive successful movies, the Indian actor-singer is taking the right investment decisions to add to his overall brand value. The actor has invested in Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, the startup behind premium grooming products brand The Man Company (TMC). (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on May 28, 2020 07:50 am