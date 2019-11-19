In pics: From Iron Man to Thor and Groot, Bengaluru's Comic Con was a hit

Comic Con fans left no stone unturned to look their best in getting the costume right of their favourite character at the 2019 Bengaluru Comic Con. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 No Comic Con is complete without characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it was treat to see Groot come to life at the Bengaluru Comic Con 2019 held on November 16-17. The festival will next be held in Mumbai on December 7-8. Here's a look at some of the best images from the Bengaluru Comc Con 2019. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 2/8 A host of cosplayers, gamers, anime junkies, film enthusiasts and comic lovers came together to attend the event. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 3/8 Bengaluru saw the best of pop culture with superheroes and comic nerds making their way to the geekiest weekend of the year. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 4/8 There was Spider-Man and a host of characters from Game of Thrones, One Piece, Dota 2, Mobile Legends etc cosplayed by various participants, attracting a lot of attention. But Marvel and DC characters continued to remain fan-favourites. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 5/8 There was a booth set for clicking pictures with Disney characters Elsa and Anna. The Comic Con this year was headlined by popular international stars and artists including webcomics creator Adam Ellis, also known for his earlier work on BuzzFeed. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 6/8 Suppandi, from Tinkle comics, also made an appearance at the show. The comic culture in India is growing and footfalls prove this fact as over the past nine years, around 1.2 million people have visited comic cons across the country. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 7/8 In 2011, Founder of the Annual Indian Comics Convention Jatin Varma, first brought the concept of the International Comics Convention to India. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) 8/8 This year there were new costume play formats with a total prize pool of Rs 4 lakh. (Image: Maryam Farooqi/Moneycontrol) First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:41 am